RealPage : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that Rhett Butler, Vice President of Investor Relations, will present at the 2nd Annual Craig-Hallum FinTech Innovators Conference, to be held in New York City on September 4, 2019 at 12:10 p.m. EDT.

About RealPage, Inc.

RealPage is a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. Clients use our platform to improve operating performance and increase capital returns. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 12,300 clients worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about the company, visit https://www.realpage.com.

