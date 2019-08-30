Log in
REALPAGE INC

RealPage : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

08/30/2019

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that Rhett Butler, Vice President of Investor Relations, will present at the 2nd Annual Craig-Hallum FinTech Innovators Conference, to be held in New York City on September 4, 2019 at 12:10 p.m. EDT.

About RealPage, Inc.

RealPage is a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. Clients use our platform to improve operating performance and increase capital returns. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 12,300 clients worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about the company, visit https://www.realpage.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 991 M
EBIT 2019 245 M
Net income 2019 54,8 M
Debt 2019 337 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 112x
P/E ratio 2020 78,1x
EV / Sales2019 6,33x
EV / Sales2020 5,07x
Capitalization 5 938 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 74,44  $
Last Close Price 64,23  $
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen T. Winn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley Chaffin Glover Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tom C. Ernst Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP & Treasurer
Jeffrey T. Leeds Independent Director
Jason A. Wright Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REALPAGE INC33.28%5 938
ORACLE CORPORATION15.06%173 996
SAP AG24.68%143 222
INTUIT45.77%74 387
SERVICENOW INC48.72%49 638
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.47.01%20 544
