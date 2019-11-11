Log in
RealPage : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

0
11/11/2019 | 08:44pm EST

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that Steve Winn, Chairman and CEO of RealPage, will present at the Stephens Investment Conference, to be held in Nashville on November 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. CST.

The presentation will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's Web site at www.realpage.com.

About RealPage, Inc.

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency in asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves 16.8 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit https://www.RealPage.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 991 M
EBIT 2019 245 M
Net income 2019 54,8 M
Debt 2019 337 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 104x
P/E ratio 2020 74,1x
EV / Sales2019 5,91x
EV / Sales2020 4,69x
Capitalization 5 523 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 74,44  $
Last Close Price 59,74  $
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen T. Winn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley Chaffin Glover Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas C. Ernst Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Jeffrey T. Leeds Independent Director
Jason A. Wright Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REALPAGE, INC.12.28%5 523
ORACLE CORPORATION25.12%182 836
SAP AG41.79%161 338
INTUIT30.48%65 908
SERVICENOW, INC.39.54%45 509
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.46.14%20 141
