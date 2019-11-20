Log in
RealPage, Inc.

REALPAGE, INC.

(RP)
RealPage : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

0
11/20/2019

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that Steve Winn, Chairman and CEO of RealPage, will present at the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference to be held in New York on November 20, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. EST.

The presentation will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's Web site at www.realpage.com.

About RealPage, Inc.

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency in asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves 16.8 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit https://www.RealPage.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 985 M
EBIT 2019 245 M
Net income 2019 52,8 M
Debt 2019 332 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 95,5x
P/E ratio 2020 74,0x
EV / Sales2019 5,30x
EV / Sales2020 4,17x
Capitalization 4 886 M
Chart REALPAGE, INC.
RealPage, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REALPAGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 70,88  $
Last Close Price 52,80  $
Spread / Highest target 57,2%
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen T. Winn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley Chaffin Glover Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas C. Ernst Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Jeffrey T. Leeds Independent Director
Jason A. Wright Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REALPAGE, INC.9.57%4 886
ORACLE CORPORATION24.45%184 707
SAP AG41.10%162 231
INTUIT38.31%70 808
SERVICENOW, INC.55.99%52 370
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.55.97%21 835
