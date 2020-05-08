Log in
RealPage, Inc.    RP

REALPAGE, INC.

(RP)
RealPage : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

05/08/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that Steve Winn, Chairman and CEO of RealPage, will present at the J.P. Morgan 2020 TMC 48th Annual Conference being held virtually on May 12, 2020, at 8:40 a.m. EDT.

The presentation will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's Web site at https://investor.realpage.com.

About RealPage, Inc.

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency in asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves nearly 19 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit https://www.RealPage.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 137 M
EBIT 2020 262 M
Net income 2020 32,3 M
Debt 2020 847 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 191x
P/E ratio 2021 70,2x
EV / Sales2020 6,07x
EV / Sales2021 4,77x
Capitalization 6 056 M
Chart REALPAGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
RealPage, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REALPAGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 71,63  $
Last Close Price 64,99  $
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen T. Winn Chairman, Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley Chaffin Glover Co-President
Thomas C. Ernst Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Barry R. Carter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey T. Leeds Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REALPAGE, INC.20.91%6 056
ORACLE CORPORATION-0.72%165 879
SAP SE-10.79%137 844
INTUIT INC.7.20%73 145
SERVICENOW INC.35.25%72 816
RINGCENTRAL, INC.53.97%22 828
