RealPage : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

RealPage,
Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data
analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that Steve Winn,
Chairman and CEO, will present at the JMP Securities 2019 Technology
Conference, to be held in San Francisco on February 26, 2019 at 2:30
p.m. PT.
Winn will also present on behalf of RealPage at the Morgan Stanley
Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, to be held in San Francisco on
February 27, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. PT. Both presentations will be webcast
live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's Web site at www.realpage.com.
About RealPage, Inc.
RealPage is a leading global provider of software and data analytics to
the real estate industry. Clients use our platform to improve operating
performance and increase capital returns. Founded in 1998 and
headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over
12,400 clients worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia.
For more information about the company, visit https://www.realpage.com.
