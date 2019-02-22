Log in
RealPage : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/22/2019 | 05:01pm EST

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that Steve Winn, Chairman and CEO, will present at the JMP Securities 2019 Technology Conference, to be held in San Francisco on February 26, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. PT.

Winn will also present on behalf of RealPage at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, to be held in San Francisco on February 27, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. PT. Both presentations will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's Web site at www.realpage.com.

About RealPage, Inc.

RealPage is a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. Clients use our platform to improve operating performance and increase capital returns. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 12,400 clients worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about the company, visit https://www.realpage.com.


© Business Wire 2019
