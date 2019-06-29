What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Stocks notched solid gains in the second quarter with the S&P 500 advancing 3.8%. Halfway through 2019, the index has risen 17%, its best first half of the year since 1997.

Apple is manufacturing its new Mac Pro computer in China, shifting abroad production of what had been its only major device assembled in the U.S.

OPEC is set to extend its oil production cuts into the second half of this year.

Deutsche Bank is weighing whether to eliminate up to 20,000 jobs.

The U.S. blacklisting of Huawei is casting a net that extends far wider than its target.

Online marketplace RealReal's shares soared 45% in their first day of trading.

A former top Abraaj executive pleaded guilty to engaging in racketeering and fraud at the private-equity firm.

The family behind Lego and two partners will buy the operator of Madame Tussauds wax museums and Legoland theme parks.

Constellation reported strong earnings on its beer, wine and spirits and raised its profit outlook.

Hedge fund Third Point panned United Technologies' merger with Raytheon.

Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed records related to Boeing's 787 Dreamliner.