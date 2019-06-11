Log in
Realty Income : 102ⁿᵈ Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared By Realty Income

06/11/2019 | 07:31pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2265 per share from $0.226 per share. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of July 1, 2019. This is the 102nd dividend increase since Realty Income's listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for July's dividend is June 28, 2019. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.718 per share as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $2.712 per share.

Dividend Increases Chart

"We remain committed to our company's mission of paying dependable monthly dividends to our shareholders that increase over time," said Sumit Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Realty Income. "Our Board of Directors has once again determined that we are able to increase the amount of the monthly dividend to our shareholders, marking the 102nd increase since our company's public listing in 1994. With the payment of the July dividend, we will have made 588 consecutive monthly dividend payments throughout our 50-year operating history." 

About the Company
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,800 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 588 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 50-year operating history and increased the dividend 102 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, local and foreign real estate conditions, tenant financial health, the availability of capital to finance planned growth, continued volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets, property acquisitions and the timing of these acquisitions, charges for property impairments, and the outcome of any legal proceedings to which the company is a party, as described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

 

Realty Income Corporation - The Monthly Dividend Company. (PRNewsFoto/Realty Income Corporation)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/102nd-common-stock-monthly-dividend-increase-declared-by-realty-income-300865979.html

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
