REALTY INCOME CORPORATION

(O)
  Report  
Realty Income : 103rd Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared By Realty Income

09/17/2019 | 06:54pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.227 per share from $0.2265 per share. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2019. This is the 103rd dividend increase since Realty Income's listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for October's dividend is September 30, 2019. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.724 per share as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $2.718 per share.

Dividend Increases Chart

"We remain committed to our company's mission of paying dependable monthly dividends to our shareholders that increase over time," said Sumit Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Realty Income. "Our Board of Directors has once again determined that we are able to increase the amount of the monthly dividend to our shareholders, marking the 103rd increase since our company's public listing in 1994. With the payment of the October dividend, we will have made 591 consecutive monthly dividend payments throughout our 50-year operating history." 

About the Company
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,900 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 591 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 50-year operating history and increased the dividend 103 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, local and foreign real estate conditions, tenant financial health, the availability of capital to finance planned growth, continued volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, property acquisitions and the timing of these acquisitions, charges for property impairments, and the outcome of any legal proceedings to which the company is a party, as described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

Realty Income Corporation - The Monthly Dividend Company. (PRNewsFoto/Realty Income Corporation)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/103rd-common-stock-monthly-dividend-increase-declared-by-realty-income-300920289.html

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
