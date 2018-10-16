Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Realty Income Corporation    O

REALTY INCOME CORPORATION (O)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Realty Income : 580th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 10:07pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 580th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2205 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.646 per share, is payable on November 15, 2018 to shareholders of record as of November 1, 2018. The ex-dividend date for November's dividend is October 31, 2018.

Realty Income Corporation - The Monthly Dividend Company. (PRNewsFoto/Realty Income Corporation)

About the Company
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 580 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 49-year operating history and increased the dividend 98 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/580th-consecutive-common-stock-monthly-dividend-declared-by-realty-income-300732270.html

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REALTY INCOME CORPORATION
10:07pREALTY INCOME : 580th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Real..
PR
10:06pREALTY INCOME : Appoints President And Chief Operating Officer Sumit Roy As Chie..
PR
10/03REALTY INCOME : To Report Third Quarter 2018 Operating Results
PR
09/28REALTY INCOME CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/19REALTY INCOME : 98th Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared By Realty I..
PR
08/31REALTY INCOME CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/24REALTY INCOME CORPORATION : Report
CO
08/21REALTY INCOME : 578th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Real..
PR
08/16REALTY INCOME CORPORATION : Report
CO
08/06REALTY INCOME CORPORATION : Report
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:50pBuilding A Hedged Portfolio Around Realty Income 
02:29aDIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 5 : Why I Love Stock Market Corrections 
10/15Can A Dividend Growth Portfolio Beat Index Funds? 
10/13RETIREMENT : How To Manage Risks And Prepare For The Next Downturn 
10/11REITs punished along with rest of market 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.