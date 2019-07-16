Log in
Realty Income : 589th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income

07/16/2019 | 08:21pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 589th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2265 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.718 per share, is payable on August 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of August 1, 2019. The ex-dividend date for August's dividend is July 31, 2019.

Realty Income Corporation - The Monthly Dividend Company. (PRNewsFoto/Realty Income Corporation)

About the Company
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,800 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 589 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 50-year operating history and increased the dividend 102 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/589th-consecutive-common-stock-monthly-dividend-declared-by-realty-income-300886221.html

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
