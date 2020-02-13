Log in
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION

REALTY INCOME CORPORATION

(O)
Realty Income : 596th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income

02/13/2020 | 04:54pm EST

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 596th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2325 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.79 per share, is payable on March 13, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 2, 2020. The ex-dividend date for March's dividend is February 28, 2020.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,900 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 596 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 51-year operating history and increased the dividend 105 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/596th-consecutive-common-stock-monthly-dividend-declared-by-realty-income-301004844.html

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
