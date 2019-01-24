Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Realty Income Corporation    O

REALTY INCOME CORPORATION (O)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Realty Income : To Report Fourth Quarter And Year End 2018 Operating Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 10:26am EST

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the company will release its operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 after the market closes on February 20, 2019. The company will host its conference call on February 21, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. PT to discuss the operating results. 

Realty Income Corporation - The Monthly Dividend Company. (PRNewsFoto/Realty Income Corporation)

To access the conference call, dial (800) 458-4148. When prompted, provide the conference ID 5871002.

A telephone replay of the conference call can also be accessed by calling (888) 203-1112 and entering the passcode 5871002. The telephone replay will be available through March 7, 2019.

A live webcast will be available in listen-only mode by clicking on the webcast link on the company's home page or in the investors section at www.realtyincome.com. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live broadcast. The webcast replay will be available through March 7, 2019. No access code is required for this replay.

About the Company
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,600 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 583 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 50-year operating history and increased the dividend 100 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realty-income-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2018-operating-results-300783750.html

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REALTY INCOME CORPORATION
10:26aREALTY INCOME : To Report Fourth Quarter And Year End 2018 Operating Results
PR
01/18REALTY INCOME CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
01/15REALTY INCOME : Announces Dividend Increase Of 3%
PR
2018REALTY INCOME CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018REALTY INCOME : 99th Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared By Realty I..
PR
2018REALTY INCOME CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018REALTY INCOME : 581st Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Real..
PR
2018REALTY INCOME CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2018REALTY INCOME : FCG Advisors Llc Purchases New Position in Realty Income Corp (O..
AQ
2018REALTY INCOME : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.