REALTY INCOME CORPORATION

(O)
Realty Income : To Report Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results

07/09/2019 | 04:57pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the company will release its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the market closes on August 5, 2019. The company will host its conference call on August 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. PT to discuss the operating results. 

Realty Income Corporation - The Monthly Dividend Company. (PRNewsFoto/Realty Income Corporation)

To access the conference call, dial (800) 353-6461. When prompted, provide the conference ID 8531559.

A telephone replay of the conference call can also be accessed by calling (888) 203-1112 and entering the passcode 8531559. The telephone replay will be available through August 20, 2019.

A live webcast will be available in listen-only mode by clicking on the webcast link on the company's home page or in the investors section at www.realtyincome.com. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live broadcast. The webcast replay will be available through August 20, 2019. No access code is required for this replay.

About the Company
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,800 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 588 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 50-year operating history and increased the dividend 102 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realty-income-to-report-second-quarter-2019-operating-results-300882074.html

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
