Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc    RETA

REATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC (RETA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Reata Announces Receipt of $30 Million Milestone Payment From Kyowa Hakko Kirin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 12:41am CEST

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:RETA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has received a $30 million milestone payment from its licensee, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Hakko Kirin), following the initiation of AYAME, a Phase 3 clinical trial to assess the efficacy and safety of bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of diabetic kidney disease in Japan.

In December 2009, Reata granted Kyowa Hakko Kirin the exclusive license to develop and commercialize bardoxolone in renal disease and certain other indications in Japan, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. Last year, Kyowa Hakko Kirin reported positive results from the Phase 2 TSUBAKI trial of bardoxolone in patients with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease. The pivotal AYAME trial began in May of this year and will enroll an estimated 700 diabetic kidney disease patients, with an estimated study completion date of March 2022. Kyowa Hakko Kirin is also collaborating with Reata in Japan on the ongoing Phase 3 CARDINAL trial of bardoxolone for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a severe, hereditary form of chronic kidney disease.

About Bardoxolone

Bardoxolone is an experimental, oral, once-daily activator of Nrf2, a transcription factor that induces molecular pathways that promote the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling. The FDA has granted Orphan Drug designation to bardoxolone for the treatment of Alport syndrome and pulmonary arterial hypertension. The European Commission has granted Orphan Drug designation in Europe to bardoxolone for the treatment of Alport syndrome. In addition to CARDINAL and AYAME, bardoxolone is currently being studied in CATALYST, a Phase 3 study for the treatment of connective tissue disease associated pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PHOENIX, a Phase 2 study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, IgA nephropathy, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and CKD associated with type 1 diabetes.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reata is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata’s two most advanced clinical candidates, bardoxolone and omaveloxolone, target the important transcription factor Nrf2 that promotes the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, statements regarding the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials, our plans to research, develop and commercialize our product candidates, and our ability to obtain and retain regulatory approval of our product candidates. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “will,” “may,” “aims,” “plans,” and “expects.” Forward-looking statements are based on Reata’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) the timing, costs, conduct, and outcome of our clinical trials and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, including the timing of the initiation and availability of data from such trials; (ii) the timing and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for our product candidates; (iii) the potential market size and the size of the patient populations for our product candidates, if approved for commercial use, and the market opportunities for our product candidates; and (iv) other factors set forth in Reata’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the caption “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
(972) 865-2219
info@reatapharma.com
http://news.reatapharma.com

Investor Relations:
Vinny Jindal
Vice President, Strategy
(469) 374-8721
ir@reatapharma.com

Media:
Matt Middleman, M.D.
LifeSci Public Relations
(646) 627-8384
matt.middleman@lifescipublicrelations.com

Reata_TM_Logo-02.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
12:41aReata Announces Receipt of $30 Million Milestone Payment From Kyowa Hakko Kir..
GL
08/08REATA PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
08/08REATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
08/08REATA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and an U..
AQ
08/06Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results a..
GL
07/31REATA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Closing of Class A Common Stock Public Offerin..
AQ
07/28REATA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Closing of Class A Common Stock Public Offerin..
AQ
07/27Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Closing of Class A Common Stock Public ..
GL
07/26REATA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Pricing of Class A Common Stock Public Offerin..
AQ
07/26REATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financia..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/28RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS : A Look At The Competition 
08/24REATA PHARMACEUTICALS : Thesis Strengthened, Q3 Data Looms 
08/23Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
08/11Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) CEO Warren Huff on Q2 2018 Results - Earni.. 
08/08Reata Pharmaceuticals misses by $0.35, misses on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 59,8 M
EBIT 2018 -68,0 M
Net income 2018 -70,7 M
Finance 2018 232 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 33,6x
EV / Sales 2019 45,4x
Capitalization 2 242 M
Chart REATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 115 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Warren Huff Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason D. Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Strategy
Colin J. Meyer Chief Medical Officer & VP-Product Development
Richard Kent McGaughy Independent Director
James E. Bass Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC201.34%2 242
GILEAD SCIENCES5.56%97 135
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS20.69%46 223
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.75%41 402
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.55.41%10 909
GENMAB6.61%10 464
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.