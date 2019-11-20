Rebel Announces Suspension of Trading of Company Shares and Changes to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2019) - Rebel Capital Inc. (TSXV: RBL.P) ("Rebel" or the "Corporation"), a capital pool company, announces that on November 5, 2019, the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") formally communicated that trading in the shares of the Corporation was suspended effective at the open, November 7, 2019, until further notice. This suspension is the result of the Corporation having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing, in accordance with TSXV Policy 2.4.

The Corporation also announces that Shant Poladian and Anish Chopra have resigned as directors of the Corporation. Furthermore, Mihalis Belantis has been appointed to Rebel's board of directors, subject to TSXV approval.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Craig Lindsay

(604) 218-0559

craig@agcapital.ca

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Rebel

Rebel is incorporated under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) with its registered and head office in Vancouver, British Columbia. Rebel is a "reporting issuer" in the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta. The Rebel Shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol "RBL.P".

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49916

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.