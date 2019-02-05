REC Silicon : - Invitation to the fourth quarter 2018 results

Log in
02/05/2019 | 03:54am EST
Fornebu, Norway - January 31 2019: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) will release its Q4 2018 results on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 07:00 a.m. Central European Time (CET).

A presentation of the results will be held at 08:00 a.m. CET at Høyres Hus Konferansesenter, Stortingsgaten 20, Oslo, Norway. The presentation will be in English.

A live webcast from the presentation can be accessed at www.recsilicon.com or with the following link:
http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=97602872

It will also be possible to listen to the presentation through a conference call. To join this event, use one of the following access numbers. Please make sure to dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Norway Dial-in (Tollfree/Freephone): 800 51 084
Norway, Oslo (Dial-in Local): +47 2100 2610
United Kingdom (Dial-in Tollfree/Freephone): 0800 358 6377
United Kingdom (Dial-in Local): +44 (0) 330 336 9125
United States (Dial-in Local): +1 929 477 0324
United States/Canada (Dial-in Tollfree/Freephone): 800 458 4121
Other international: +44 (0) 330 336 9125

Participant Passcode: 4787028

For further information, please contact:
Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon:
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




