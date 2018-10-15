Log in
REC SILICON
REC Silicon : - Invitation to the third quarter 2018 results

10/15/2018 | 10:01am CEST
Fornebu, Norway - October 15, 2018: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) will release its Q3 2018 results on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 07:00 a.m. Central European Time (CET).

A presentation of the results will be held at 08:00 a.m. CET at Høyres Hus Konferansesenter, Stortingsgaten 20, Oslo, Norway. The presentation will be in English.

A live webcast from the presentation can be accessed at www.recsilicon.com or with the following link: http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=97451338

It will also be possible to listen to the presentation through a conference call. To join this event, use one of the following access numbers. Please make sure to dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Norway Dial-in (Tollfree/Freephone): 800 17131
Norway, Oslo (Dial-in Local): +47 2350 0187
United Kingdom (Dial-in Tollfree/Freephone): 0800 279 4827
United Kingdom (Local Dial-in Local): +44 (0)330 336 9401
United States (Los Angeles Dial-in Local): +1 323-794-2558
United States/Canada (Dial-in Tollfree/Freephone): 800-289-0459
Other international: +44 (0)330 336 9401

Participant Passcode: 8177504

For further information, please contact:
Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon:
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.
 
For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com
 
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: REC Silicon ASA via Globenewswire
