REC Silicon : - Invitation to the third quarter 2018 results

Fornebu, Norway - October 15, 2018: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) will release its Q3 2018 results on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 07:00 a.m. Central European Time (CET).



A presentation of the results will be held at 08:00 a.m. CET at Høyres Hus Konferansesenter, Stortingsgaten 20, Oslo, Norway. The presentation will be in English.



A live webcast from the presentation can be accessed at www.recsilicon.com or with the following link: http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=97451338



It will also be possible to listen to the presentation through a conference call. To join this event, use one of the following access numbers. Please make sure to dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.



Norway Dial-in (Tollfree/Freephone): 800 17131

Norway, Oslo (Dial-in Local): +47 2350 0187

United Kingdom (Dial-in Tollfree/Freephone): 0800 279 4827

United Kingdom (Local Dial-in Local): +44 (0)330 336 9401

United States (Los Angeles Dial-in Local): +1 323-794-2558

United States/Canada (Dial-in Tollfree/Freephone): 800-289-0459

Other international: +44 (0)330 336 9401



Participant Passcode: 8177504



For further information, please contact:

Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact

Phone: +47 9135 6659

Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no



About REC Silicon:

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



