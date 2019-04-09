REC Silicon : Key information relating to a potential subsequent offering to be carried out by REC Silicon ASA

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANYOTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

(Oslo, 9 April 2019) Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from REC Silicon ASA (the 'Company') on 9 April 2019, regarding a private placement of shares in the Company (the 'Private Placement') and a possible subsequent offering at the same effective subscription price as in the Private Placement (the 'Subsequent Offering').

Date on which the terms and conditions of the potential repair issue were announced 9 April 2019.

Last day including right: 9 April 2019

Ex-date: 10 April 2019

Record date: 11 April 2019

Maximum number of new shares: 50,000,000

Subscription Price: NOK 0.67

Other information: The Subsequent Offering is subject to the approval of a general meeting of the Company, scheduled to be held on 9 May 2019, and the publication of a prospectus approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the board of directors may, in its sole discretion, decide that the Company shall not carry out the Subsequent Offering. This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

For further information, please contact:

James A. May II, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +1 509 989 1023

Email: james.may@recsilicon.com

Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact

Phone: +47 9135 6659

Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon:

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the Company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.