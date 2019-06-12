Log in
REC Silicon : - Cancellation of subsequent offering

06/12/2019
(Oslo, 12 June 2019) Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 9 April 2019 regarding the completion of a private placement (the "Private Placement"), and a contemplated subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering") of up to 50,000,000 shares directed towards the shareholders of REC Silicon ASA (the "Company") as of 9 April 2019 who were not allocated shares in the Private Placement or participated in the presounding.

The Company has decided not to initiate the Subsequent Offering.

Since the approval of the Private Placement and the authorization of the board to carry out the Subsequent Offering at the May 9 2019 shareholder meeting, the Company's shares have continuously traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange, with sufficient trading volume, at prices below subscription price of the contemplated Subsequent Offering. Shareholders wishing to neutralize the dilution effects of the Private Placement have therefore over a lengthy period had, and continues to have, the opportunity to purchase shares in the open market, at prices below the offer price of the contemplated Subsequent Offering.

For further information, please contact:
James A. May II, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 509 989 1023
Email: james.may@recsilicon.com

Nils O. Kjerstad IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: REC Silicon ASA via Globenewswire
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 216 M
EBIT 2019 -44,6 M
Net income 2019 -46,7 M
Debt 2019 104 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
Capitalization 166 M
Technical analysis trends REC SILICON ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,09 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tore Torvund President & Chief Executive Officer
Jens Dag Ulltveit-Moe Chairman
James A. May Chief Financial Officer
Stein Julsrud Vice President-Research & Development
Ragnhild Marta Wikborg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REC SILICON ASA0.76%144
BASF SE3.94%61 133
DUPONTNEM0.00%56 983
ROYAL DSM46.91%21 038
SASOL LIMITED-9.66%15 963
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG13.30%12 412
