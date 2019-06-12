REC Silicon : - Cancellation of subsequent offering

(Oslo, 12 June 2019) Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 9 April 2019 regarding the completion of a private placement (the "Private Placement"), and a contemplated subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering") of up to 50,000,000 shares directed towards the shareholders of REC Silicon ASA (the "Company") as of 9 April 2019 who were not allocated shares in the Private Placement or participated in the presounding.



The Company has decided not to initiate the Subsequent Offering.



Since the approval of the Private Placement and the authorization of the board to carry out the Subsequent Offering at the May 9 2019 shareholder meeting, the Company's shares have continuously traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange, with sufficient trading volume, at prices below subscription price of the contemplated Subsequent Offering. Shareholders wishing to neutralize the dilution effects of the Private Placement have therefore over a lengthy period had, and continues to have, the opportunity to purchase shares in the open market, at prices below the offer price of the contemplated Subsequent Offering.



