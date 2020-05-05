Log in
REC Silicon ASA    REC   NO0010112675

REC SILICON ASA

(REC)
  Report
05/04 10:25:18 am
3.024 NOK   -5.56%
02:44aREC Silicon - Invitation to the first quarter 2020 results
GL
04/21REC Silicon - Notice of Annual General Meeting
GL
03/24REC Silicon - Annual Report 2019
GL
REC Silicon - Invitation to the first quarter 2020 results

05/05/2020 | 02:44am EDT

REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) will release its Q1 2020 results on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. (CEST).

The same day at 8:00 a.m. CEST, the company will host a conference call to present the results. Following the presentation, it will be opened for questions from the audience.

The presentation will be in English.

To join this event, use one of the following access numbers. Please make sure to dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Norway: +47 2195 6342
Sweden: 46 8 1241 0952
United Kingdom: +44 203 769 6819
United States: +1 646 787 0157
United States/Canada (Dial-in Tollfree/Freephone): 800 204 4368

Participant code for all countries: 908834

For further information, please contact:
Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon:
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
