REC Silicon - Share capital increase registered, reverse split to be effectuated

Fornebu, Norway 9 July 2019. Reference is made to the resolution by the annual general meeting of REC Silicon ASA on 9 May 2019, whereby it was resolved to issue 5 new shares to Umoe AS at a subscription price equal to par value. The issuance of 5 new shares has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following registration, the share capital of REC Silicon ASA is NOK 279,820,066 divided on 2,798,200,660 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10. Each share represents one vote in the company's general meeting. After issuance of the new shares, Umoe AS owns 642,221,514 shares in REC Silicon ASA.

The share capital increase is made to facilitate the reverse share split resolved by the extraordinary general meeting on 9 May 2019. Pursuant to the general meeting's resolution, the Company's shares shall be combined in a ratio of 10:1, whereby 10 old shares will give 1 new share. The company will move forward with implementation of the reverse split and issue a separate announcement regarding time of implementation and other key information, in accordance with the Continuing Obligations of the Oslo Stock Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

James A. May II, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +1 509 989 1023

Email: james.may@recsilicon.com

Nils O. Kjerstad IR Contact

Phone: +47 9135 6659

Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

