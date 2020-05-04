Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Recipharm AB (publ)    RECI B   SE0005757267

RECIPHARM AB (PUBL)

(RECI B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Recipharm publ : Invitation to the presentation of Recipharm's interim report January - March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 02:09am EDT

Recipharm AB will publish its interim report for January - March 2020 on 7th May at 07:45 am CET.

The company invites investors, analysts and media to a web conference (in English) on 7th May at 10:00 am CET, where CEO Thomas Eldered and CFO Tobias Hägglöv will present and comment on the report as well as answer questions.

The report will be available on Recipharm's website www.recipharm.com/investor-relationsfrom 7:45 am CET the same day and the presentation from the webcast will be uploaded during the day on the 7th May.

Click hereto participate in the web conference.

Questions may be submitted by dialling below telephone numbers during the conference. If you don't wish to ask questions by telephone you only need to participate through the link above.

From Sweden: +46 8 566 426 51
From France: + 33 170 750 711
From Germany: +49 691 380 34 30
From India: +91 227 127 96 10
From Israel: +972 372 076 79
From Italy: +39 023 601 38 21
From Portugal: +351 210 609 105
From Spain: +34 935 472 900
From the UK: +44 333 300 08 04
From the USA: +1 631 913 14 22

Pin code for participants:
75547366#

For more information, please contact:
ir@recipharm.com, telephone: +46 8 602 52 00

Disclaimer

Recipharm AB published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 06:08:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RECIPHARM AB (PUBL)
02:09aRECIPHARM PUBL : Invitation to the presentation of Recipharm's interim report Ja..
PU
02:01aRECIPHARM PUBL : Invitation to the presentation of Recipharm's interim report Ja..
AQ
04/15RECIPHARM PUBL : publishes Annual Report 2019
AQ
04/10RECIPHARM PUBL : - Notice to attend the annual general meeting of AB
AQ
04/09RECIPHARM PUBL : Notice to attend the annual general meeting of Recipharm AB (pu..
AQ
04/08RECIPHARM PUBL : Board of Directors decides to withdraw dividend proposal
AQ
04/08RECIPHARM PUBL : Board of Directors decides to withdraw dividend proposal
PU
04/08RECIPHARM PUBL : proprietary molecule Erdosteine to be tested as part of COVID-1..
AQ
04/06RECIPHARM PUBL : closes offer for Consort Medical
AQ
04/03RECIPHARM PUBL : closes offer for Consort Medical
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 10 307 M
EBIT 2020 757 M
Net income 2020 264 M
Debt 2020 8 139 M
Yield 2020 1,57%
P/E ratio 2020 34,2x
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,56x
EV / Sales2021 1,40x
Capitalization 7 905 M
Chart RECIPHARM AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Recipharm AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECIPHARM AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 163,00  SEK
Last Close Price 117,10  SEK
Spread / Highest target 58,0%
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Bengt Eldered Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lars Rickard Backsell Chairman
Tobias Hägglöv Chief Financial Officer
Carl-Johan Spak Executive Vice President-Global Technologies
Per Anders Gustav Carlberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RECIPHARM AB (PUBL)-21.41%806
MERCK KGAA0.71%50 748
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.-1.67%12 421
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD-2.37%11 983
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-26.59%6 065
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-5.13%5 361
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group