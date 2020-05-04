Recipharm publ : Invitation to the presentation of Recipharm's interim report January - March 2020

Recipharm AB will publish its interim report for January - March 2020 on 7th May at 07:45 am CET.

The company invites investors, analysts and media to a web conference (in English) on 7th May at 10:00 am CET, where CEO Thomas Eldered and CFO Tobias Hägglöv will present and comment on the report as well as answer questions.

The report will be available on Recipharm's website www.recipharm.com/investor-relationsfrom 7:45 am CET the same day and the presentation from the webcast will be uploaded during the day on the 7th May.

Click here to participate in the web conference.

Questions may be submitted by telephone during the conference.

