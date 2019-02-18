Log in
Reckitt Benckiser : 2018 Pretax Profit Rose 8.9%

02/18/2019 | 02:38am EST

By Adria Calatayud

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.LN) said Monday that pretax profit rose 8.9% in 2018 on revenue that topped guidance, and the company forecast faster like-for-like revenue growth for the year ahead.

Pretax profit for the year was 2.72 billion pounds ($3.51 billion) compared with GBP2.50 billion in 2017, the consumer-goods company said. Net profit fell 65% at GBP2.16 billion compared with GBP6.17 billion a year earlier, the company said.

The owner of brands such as Durex, Air Wick and Lysol said revenue increased 10% to GBP12.60 billion last year from GBP11.45 billion in 2017. Revenue was up 15% at constant currency, Reckitt said. On a pro forma like-for-like basis, revenue was up 3%, with a 4% rise in the fourth quarter, the company said.

Reckitt had guided for net revenue at constant-currency rates to increase by 14% to 15% and like-for-like revenue growth to be at the upper end of a 2% to 3% range.

The company's adjusted operating margin was 26.7%, down 60 basis points on year but up 20 basis points on a pro forma basis, Reckitt said.

Reckitt said that it remains on track to achieve $300 million in synergy savings from its acquisition of baby-food maker Mead Johnson, and that it targets like-for-like net revenue growth of between 3% and 4% with a stable adjusted operating margin in 2019.

The board declared a final dividend of 100.2 pence a share, up from 97.7 pence a share in 2017.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 12 549 M
EBIT 2018 3 326 M
Net income 2018 2 126 M
Debt 2018 9 745 M
Yield 2018 2,80%
P/E ratio 2018 19,59
P/E ratio 2019 17,26
EV / Sales 2018 4,17x
EV / Sales 2019 3,91x
Capitalization 42 570 M
Managers
NameTitle
Rakesh Kapoor Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Adrian Nevil Hennah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Seth Cohen Chief Information Officer
Warren Gordon Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER0.07%54 887
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY7.14%246 356
UNILEVER (NL)3.19%158 347
UNILEVER3.42%158 347
UNILEVER NV (ADR)2.51%158 334
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY11.69%57 659
