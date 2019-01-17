Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Reckitt Benckiser    RB.   GB00B24CGK77

RECKITT BENCKISER (RB.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Reckitt Benckiser : Longtime Head of Lysol Maker Reckitt Benckiser to Resign

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 02:48am EST

By Saabira Chaudhuri

LONDON -- Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC's chief executive, Rakesh Kapoor, will step down at the end of 2019 after eight years leading the owner of the Durex and Lysol brands.

The consumer-goods company, whose other offerings include Air Wick fresheners and Dettol cleaning products, said Wednesday it has started its search for a successor and will consider both internal and external candidates.

Mr. Kapoor, who has led the British company since 2011, is credited with pushing Reckitt deeper into higher-margin consumer-health products and away from slower-growing packaged food.

But after a period of strong growth Mr. Kapoor has more recently presided over a string of disappointing results. The company was hit by cyberattacks, failed innovations and manufacturing disruptions. Also, confronted by protests in South Korea, it had to apologize for a humidifier disinfectant that killed more than 100 people.

During Mr. Kapoor's tenure, Reckitt's share price has outperformed the European consumer-staples sector by 9%, but over the last three years underperformed it by 13% according to RBC, an investment bank. In early trading on Wednesday the stock was down 1.8%.

Reckitt for years was seen as a shining example of how a consumer-goods company should operate. It consistently delivered strong sales and ample profit margins, reflecting a laser focus on costs and products like fast-acting painkillers and dishwasher tablets that consumers are willing to pay more money for.

However, its performance -- and low-cost model -- has been questioned more recently amid high turnover among senior executives, volatile sales growth and narrowing margins.

As growth slowed, Mr. Kapoor tried to spark sales with a 2017 deal to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. for $16.6 billion and a restructuring that split the company into two divisions -- consumer health, and home and hygiene, the former of which he headed directly.

Mr. Kapoor, one of Britain's highest-paid executives, attracted controversy with his salary particularly after sales began to drop. In recent years, his pay declined as long-term incentives lost value amid the company's weak performance.

The India-born Mr. Kapoor, who has been with the company for more than 30 years, is known for his down-to-earth style of interacting with investors, speaking about the merits of Reckitt's new sex products and women's tights and painkillers with equal equanimity.

Write to Saabira Chaudhuri at saabira.chaudhuri@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RECKITT BENCKISER -4.19% 5990 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-ADR --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RECKITT BENCKISER
02:48aRECKITT BENCKISER : Longtime Head of Lysol Maker Reckitt Benckiser to Resign
DJ
01/16Brexit deal defeat boosts European banks
RE
01/16Brexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs
RE
01/16Reckitt Benckiser CEO to retire after setbacks mar latter years
RE
01/16RECKITT BENCKISER : CEO to Step Down at Year's End
DJ
01/16RECKITT BENCKISER : Rakesh Kapoor to retire as CEO by end of 2019
PU
01/16RAKESH KAPOOR : Reckitt Benckiser CEO Rakesh Kapoor to Retire by End 2019
DJ
01/15British shares up on China stimulus hopes, all eyes on Brexit deal vote
RE
01/14JAB expands management as Chairman Becht retires
RE
01/08UK shares jump as retailers back in demand, hopes pinned on trade deal
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 12 565 M
EBIT 2018 3 326 M
Net income 2018 2 129 M
Debt 2018 9 795 M
Yield 2018 2,81%
P/E ratio 2018 19,41
P/E ratio 2019 17,05
EV / Sales 2018 4,15x
EV / Sales 2019 3,89x
Capitalization 42 379 M
Chart RECKITT BENCKISER
Duration : Period :
Reckitt Benckiser Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECKITT BENCKISER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 70,7  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rakesh Kapoor Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Adrian Nevil Hennah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Seth Cohen Chief Information Officer
Warren Gordon Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER-0.38%54 561
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-0.60%227 092
UNILEVER NV (ADR)-0.91%151 155
UNILEVER (NL)-2.92%150 196
UNILEVER-2.67%150 196
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER-1.64%53 638
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.