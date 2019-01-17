Reckitt Benckiser : Longtime Head of Lysol Maker Reckitt Benckiser to Resign

By Saabira Chaudhuri

LONDON -- Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC's chief executive, Rakesh Kapoor, will step down at the end of 2019 after eight years leading the owner of the Durex and Lysol brands.

The consumer-goods company, whose other offerings include Air Wick fresheners and Dettol cleaning products, said Wednesday it has started its search for a successor and will consider both internal and external candidates.

Mr. Kapoor, who has led the British company since 2011, is credited with pushing Reckitt deeper into higher-margin consumer-health products and away from slower-growing packaged food.

But after a period of strong growth Mr. Kapoor has more recently presided over a string of disappointing results. The company was hit by cyberattacks, failed innovations and manufacturing disruptions. Also, confronted by protests in South Korea, it had to apologize for a humidifier disinfectant that killed more than 100 people.

During Mr. Kapoor's tenure, Reckitt's share price has outperformed the European consumer-staples sector by 9%, but over the last three years underperformed it by 13% according to RBC, an investment bank. In early trading on Wednesday the stock was down 1.8%.

Reckitt for years was seen as a shining example of how a consumer-goods company should operate. It consistently delivered strong sales and ample profit margins, reflecting a laser focus on costs and products like fast-acting painkillers and dishwasher tablets that consumers are willing to pay more money for.

However, its performance -- and low-cost model -- has been questioned more recently amid high turnover among senior executives, volatile sales growth and narrowing margins.

As growth slowed, Mr. Kapoor tried to spark sales with a 2017 deal to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. for $16.6 billion and a restructuring that split the company into two divisions -- consumer health, and home and hygiene, the former of which he headed directly.

Mr. Kapoor, one of Britain's highest-paid executives, attracted controversy with his salary particularly after sales began to drop. In recent years, his pay declined as long-term incentives lost value amid the company's weak performance.

The India-born Mr. Kapoor, who has been with the company for more than 30 years, is known for his down-to-earth style of interacting with investors, speaking about the merits of Reckitt's new sex products and women's tights and painkillers with equal equanimity.

Write to Saabira Chaudhuri at saabira.chaudhuri@wsj.com