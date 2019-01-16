Reckitt Benckiser : Rakesh Kapoor to retire as CEO by end of 2019

Slough, UK January 16th 2019 - The Board of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc today announced that Rakesh Kapoor has indicated his intention to retire as CEO by the end of 2019, after more than 8 years as CEO and 32 years at the company.

RB's Board has now initiated a formal process to appoint his successor, considering both internal and external candidates.

Chris Sinclair, Chairman of the Board, said: 'Under Rakesh's leadership, RB has been transformed from a household cleaning business to a world leader in consumer health and hygiene. Rakesh has been both the visionary and the architect behind this strategic portfolio transformation since the mid-2000s. He has also developed RB2.0 - an organisation designed for sustainable growth and outperformance. On behalf of the Board, I want to express our appreciation for his vision, passion and leadership over his long and distinguished tenure. We are now commencing a formal and comprehensive process to appoint a successor, considering both internal and external candidates.'

Rakesh Kapoor, Group Chief Executive Officer, said: 'It has been a huge privilege to lead RB and I am very proud of the hard work and commitment of our people in delivering our success and many achievements. The last two years in particular, have been transformational with the acquisition of Mead Johnson, the catalyst for the creation of our two business units, Health and Hygiene, Home. 2020 will herald a new decade and I believe now is a good time for new leadership to take this great company through the next phase of outperformance. I will remain fully focussed on driving the business until a successor is in place.'