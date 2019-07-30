Log in
RECKITT BENCKISER

RECKITT BENCKISER

(RB.)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Reckitt Benckiser Shares Drop After Guidance Cut

07/30/2019 | 03:53am EDT

By Anthony Shevlin

Shares in Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.LN) slid in early trading after the FTSE 100 company lowered its full-year net revenue guidance despite saying the second half of the year should be stronger.

The consumer-goods company revised downward its 2019 net revenue guidance growth to between 2% and 3% on a like-for-like basis. The company previously expected growth of between 3% and 4%.

The company behind brands such as Cillit Bang cleaning products and Nurofen painkillers said pretax profit for the six months ended June 30 was 1.26 billion pounds ($1.55 billion), compared with GBP1.11 billion a year prior.

At GMT 0715, shares in Reckitt Benckiser traded 5.2% lower at 6330 pence.

The company acknowledged it made a slow start to the year but said growth levels should return to normal in the second half.

"Our like-for-like performance in 1H was [plus] 1%, somewhat below our expectations," said Rakesh Kapoor, the company's outgoing chief executive.

Analysts at Citi said the company's second-quarter results were disappointing and showed the need for Reckitt to regain strategic flexibility.

"This set of results is making a strategic rethink, and portfolio changes in line with [the] RB 2.0 [strategy], even more pressing," Citi said.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
RECKITT BENCKISER -3.30% 6465 Delayed Quote.10.93%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-ADR End-of-day quote.
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 13 107 M
EBIT 2019 3 493 M
Net income 2019 2 277 M
Debt 2019 9 508 M
Yield 2019 2,62%
P/E ratio 2019 20,6x
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,33x
EV / Sales2020 4,09x
Capitalization 47 292 M
Chart RECKITT BENCKISER
Duration : Period :
Reckitt Benckiser Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECKITT BENCKISER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7 070,39  GBp
Last Close Price 6 670,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rakesh Kapoor Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Adrian Nevil Hennah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Seth Cohen Chief Information Officer
Warren Gordon Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER10.93%57 834
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY26.20%290 966
L'OREAL SA (ADR)--.--%156 809
UNILEVER PLC22.02%151 525
UNILEVER (NL)12.95%145 644
UNILEVER NV (ADR)9.93%145 644
