RECKITT BENCKISER

RECKITT BENCKISER

(RB.)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Reckitt Benckiser : sales miss as China infant formula demand falls

0
07/30/2019 | 02:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Products produced by Reckitt Benckiser; Vanish, Finish, Dettol and Harpic are seen in London

(Reuters) - British household goods maker Reckitt Benckiser reported lower than expected second-quarter sales, hurt by a slowdown in demand for infant formula in the United States and China, and cut its full-year revenue target.

The Durex condom and Lysol disinfectant maker said it now expects full-year like-for-like sales growth to be between 2% and 3%, down from its previous target of 3% to 4%.

The company blamed a slowdown in demand for its infant formula products in China, its biggest market, for flat like-for-like sales growth in the second quarter. This missed the 1.9% growth expected by analysts, according to estimates supplied by the company.

Net revenue rose 2% to 3.08 billion pounds against analysts' average estimate of 3.13 billion.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Holmes)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 13 107 M
EBIT 2019 3 493 M
Net income 2019 2 277 M
Debt 2019 9 508 M
Yield 2019 2,62%
P/E ratio 2019 20,6x
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,33x
EV / Sales2020 4,09x
Capitalization 47 292 M
Chart RECKITT BENCKISER
Duration : Period :
Reckitt Benckiser Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECKITT BENCKISER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7 070,39  GBp
Last Close Price 6 670,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rakesh Kapoor Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Adrian Nevil Hennah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Seth Cohen Chief Information Officer
Warren Gordon Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER10.93%57 834
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY26.20%290 966
L'OREAL SA (ADR)--.--%156 809
UNILEVER PLC22.02%151 525
UNILEVER (NL)12.95%145 644
UNILEVER NV (ADR)9.93%145 644
