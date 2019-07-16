Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc-ADR    RBGLY

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-ADR

(RBGLY)
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Investors (RBGLY)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (“Reckitt” or the “Company”) (OTC: RBGLY) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On July 24, 2017, in connection with its second-quarter 2017 financial results, the Company recorded a £318 million charge related to ongoing U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) and Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) investigations into the Company’s former Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals Inc. operations, which was devoted to opioid addiction treatments.

On this news, the Company’s American depositary share price fell $1.01, or nearly 5%, to close at $20.34 on July 24, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 19, 2018, the Company recorded a £296 million charge as part of its full-year 2017 financial results as a result of the DOJ and FTC investigations, along with a new investigation into the Company by California Department of Insurance.

On this news, the Company’s American depositary share price fell $2.04, or over 10%, to close at $16.76 on February 19, 2018, thereby further injuring investors.

Then, on April 9, 2019, a criminal indictment was filed by the DOJ against Indivior plc (formerly Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals Inc.). The indictment detailed a long-term scheme by the Company to defraud investors and the general public through the marketing of Suboxone Film that led to more than $3 billion in illegitimate proceeds.

On this news, the Company’s American depositary share price fell $1.03, or over 6%, to close at $15.87 on April 10, 2019, thereby further injuring investors.

If you purchased Reckitt securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PL
08:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Reckitt Benck..
BU
05:52pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Reckitt B..
BU
07/12Reckitt Benckiser Is Fined $1.4 Billion In U.S. Opioids Case -- WSJ
DJ
07/11Reckitt to Pay $1.4 Billion to Settle U.S. Opioid-Addiction Drug Probes -- 5t..
DJ
07/11Reckitt to Pay $1.4 Billion to Settle U.S. Opioid-Addiction Drug Probes -- 4t..
DJ
07/11Reckitt to Pay $1.4 Billion to Settle U.S. Opioid-Addiction Drug Probes -- 3r..
DJ
07/11Reckitt to Pay $1.4 Billion to Settle U.S. Opioid-Addiction Drug Probes -- 2n..
DJ
07/11Reckitt to Pay $1.4 Billion to Settle U.S. Opioid-Addiction Drug Probes -- Up..
DJ
07/11Reckitt Benckiser to Pay $1.4 Billion to Settle U.S. Opioid-Addiction Drug Pr..
DJ
06/13Pepsi Executive Picked To Lead U.K.'s Reckitt -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Chart RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-ADR
Duration : Period :
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc-ADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Rakesh Kapoor Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Adrian Nevil Hennah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Seth Cohen Chief Information Officer
Warren Gordon Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About