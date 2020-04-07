Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Reckitt Benckiser Group plc    RB.   GB00B24CGK77

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

(RB.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Boss Talk : Lysol Maker Targets Supply Chain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Reckitt Benckiser CEO races to meet demand for hygiene products during pandemic 

By Saabira Chaudhuri

As head of the company that makes Lysol and other popular disinfectants, Laxman Narasimhan has a close-up view of how consumers around the planet are trying to protect themselves from the new coronavirus.

"As the pandemic goes on for a while, the real question is: Does it change people's behavior in the long run?" said the chief executive of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, whose products include cold brand Mucinex, Airborne vitamin supplements, Durex condoms, Enfamil infant formula and Dettol, one of the biggest antiseptic brands outside the U.S.

Mr. Narasimhan, who joined the British consumer-products giant last summer from PepsiCo, is betting it does. Before the outbreak, the 52-year-old executive crafted a strategy to reinvigorate Reckitt Benckiser's flagging sales, casting hygiene -- and many of the company's brands -- as a cornerstone of health. There is history there: The first Lysol-brand disinfectant was introduced in the late 1800s to help battle a cholera epidemic in Germany and was promoted as a countermeasure during the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918.

Now, even as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts his supply chains, Mr. Narasimhan expects it to accelerate that strategy, as Reckitt's Lysol cleaners and Dettol soap and sanitizers fly off shelves.

He recently spoke by phone to The Wall Street Journal from his living room in London, where he is on lockdown. Here are edited excerpts.

WSJ: What trends has the pandemic triggered that could stick around?

Mr. Narasimhan: E-commerce and digital will be even bigger. Supply can't keep up with demand right now, but we're seeing more older people using e-commerce.

There will also be a new depth to planning supply-chain resilience. And in some industries you'll see a shakeout where the companies that win are ones that understand consumers.

WSJ: How have you dealt with supply-chain disruptions?

Mr. Narasimhan: In China, we flew ingredients there that would typically have come on boats or trucks. If an ingredient we bought in China wasn't available because that factory was shut down, we imported it from Europe.

We put in place measures to ensure people were safe -- check, test, trace, isolate -- and we didn't have people infected. We increased the number of buses running to factories so there was social distancing on the bus. For some people we had to rent hotels in Hubei province due to travel restrictions. Now we're transporting these ideas and practices around the world to ensure we keep our people safe as this spreads.

WSJ: What about other big markets?

Mr. Narasimhan: We've been in close contact with our [retailer and wholesaler] customers in many countries who are narrowing product ranges to things that really sell. For Lysol, for instance, which is made in the U.S. and Mexico, you might need fewer fragrances and sizes. At our factories and distribution centers there, we're simplifying assortment. That helps us produce quicker since you don't have the downtime from switching lines.

WSJ: The French health minister recently tweeted that Ibuprofen -- which your brand Nurofen contains -- could make Covid-19 symptoms worse. How have you responded?

Mr. Narasimhan: Our medical team got together immediately. We said, "Where is the evidence?" From our perspective, which is shared by the WHO, there is no data we have seen that suggests that what was tweeted was based on facts. Other agencies have stepped in since. It's very hard for us, as a brand, to step in.

WSJ: Condom sales rose during the 2008-2009 recession. How have Durex sales been affected since the outbreak, given that this time people are stuck indoors?

Mr. Narasimhan: There are definitely fewer people buying that single-serve condom from a vending machine. Also, when people stop going to stores, or don't hang around a store, sales of the things I'd consider impulse categories go down. But we also sell direct to consumers online and are seeing more people using e-commerce to buy them.

WSJ: How do you go about leading a large, global company remotely, particularly when you're so new to the job?

Mr. Narasimhan: I'm seeing people all the time, just on screen. I was supposed to be in the Americas last week and we kept the meeting -- just did it virtually. You've got to be extremely organized about how you deal with a crisis. Every evening at 6 there's a core group of us who get on video to talk, and we have a dashboard -- a customized online platform -- to track key metrics like safety, people, performance, any emerging crises.

You also need to think about how you engage people. I took today off just to think. If you don't create time to think, all you're doing is responding.

WSJ: How's the adjustment been?

Mr. Narasimhan: In England, the home is a very private place, but now suddenly you're dialing into the home. We're trying to encourage people to turn their cameras on. I did a video for employees here in my living room where I showed them the room and photos of my family. I want people to feel their leader has no problem doing this.

My wife and kids are still in the U.S., but my 79-year-old mother lives here with me in West London. The other day she walked into one of my video meetings and said, "You haven't taken the garbage out." I had to stop the meeting and take care of it.

Write to Saabira Chaudhuri at saabira.chaudhuri@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PL
02:48aBOSS TALK : Lysol Maker Targets Supply Chain
DJ
04/06RECKITT BENCKISER : Lysol Maker's Boss on Condom Sales and Living With Mom Durin..
DJ
04/06RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
ZD
04/06RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : Buy rating from Barclays
ZD
04/02UK investors tell companies to rethink bonuses if scrapping dividends
RE
04/02RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
ZD
04/01RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
ZD
03/27KAREX BERHAD : Condom shortage looms after coronavirus lockdown shuts world's to..
RE
03/25RECKITT BENCKISER : RB launches Fight for Access Fund
PU
03/25RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : Kepler Chevreux reiterates its Buy rating
ZD
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 12 831 M
EBIT 2019 3 335 M
Net income 2019 2 178 M
Debt 2019 10 368 M
Yield 2019 2,67%
P/E ratio 2019 20,2x
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,27x
EV / Sales2020 4,14x
Capitalization 44 384 M
Chart RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 6 238,28  GBp
Last Close Price 6 252,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target -0,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laxman Narasimhan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Aditya Sehgal Chief Operating Officer-Health
Adrian Nevil Hennah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Warren Gordon Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC0.51%54 356
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-5.68%271 640
UNILEVER N.V.-10.77%130 464
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-3.21%66 070
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-22.29%57 289
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY2.41%56 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group