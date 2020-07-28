Log in
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
London Stock Exchange
>
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
RB.
GB00B24CGK77
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
(RB.)
Report
Real-time Estimate CHI-X -
07/28 07:05:24 am
7747
GBX
+0.35%
06:53a
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
: Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
06:16a
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
: UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:44a
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
: Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
News Summary
Most relevant
All news
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Analyst Recommendations
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
0
07/28/2020 | 06:53am EDT
JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at GBX 8000.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
0
Toute l'actualité sur RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PL
06:53a
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
: Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
06:16a
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
: UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:44a
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
: Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
05:34a
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
: Sell rating from RBC
MD
03:21a
RECKITT BENCKISER
: HY Results 2020
PU
03:16a
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:38a
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
: Energy stocks lift FTSE 100 as U.S. stimulus bets prop u..
RE
02:38a
RECKITT BENCKISER
: 1st Half Pretax Profit Rose on Rising Demand for Hygiene, He..
DJ
02:14a
Increased hygiene practices boost Reckitt Benckiser's first half
RE
02:13a
RECKITT BENCKISER
: Increased hygiene practices boost Reckitt Benckiser's first ..
RE
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2020
13 590 M
17 484 M
17 484 M
Net income 2020
2 161 M
2 781 M
2 781 M
Net Debt 2020
9 931 M
12 777 M
12 777 M
P/E ratio 2020
25,1x
Yield 2020
2,30%
Capitalization
54 897 M
70 732 M
70 627 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020
4,77x
Nbr of Employees
37 756
Free-Float
95,9%
More Financials
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Average target price
7 525,90 GBX
Last Close Price
7 720,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target
16,6%
Spread / Average Target
-2,51%
Spread / Lowest Target
-32,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Laxman Narasimhan
Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair
Chairman
Aditya Sehgal
Chief Operating Officer-Health
Jeff Carr
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicandro Durante
Senior Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
25.96%
70 732
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
1.14%
312 723
UNILEVER N.V.
-1.03%
156 946
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED
15.49%
69 743
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
-6.63%
69 422
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
8.44%
63 940
