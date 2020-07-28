Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Reckitt Benckiser Group plc    RB.   GB00B24CGK77

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

(RB.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 06:53am EDT

JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at GBX 8000.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PL
06:53aRECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
06:16aRECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:44aRECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
05:34aRECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : Sell rating from RBC
MD
03:21aRECKITT BENCKISER : HY Results 2020
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:38aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Energy stocks lift FTSE 100 as U.S. stimulus bets prop u..
RE
02:38aRECKITT BENCKISER : 1st Half Pretax Profit Rose on Rising Demand for Hygiene, He..
DJ
02:14aIncreased hygiene practices boost Reckitt Benckiser's first half
RE
02:13aRECKITT BENCKISER : Increased hygiene practices boost Reckitt Benckiser's first ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 590 M 17 484 M 17 484 M
Net income 2020 2 161 M 2 781 M 2 781 M
Net Debt 2020 9 931 M 12 777 M 12 777 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,1x
Yield 2020 2,30%
Capitalization 54 897 M 70 732 M 70 627 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,77x
Nbr of Employees 37 756
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7 525,90 GBX
Last Close Price 7 720,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 16,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laxman Narasimhan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Aditya Sehgal Chief Operating Officer-Health
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicandro Durante Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC25.96%70 732
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY1.14%312 723
UNILEVER N.V.-1.03%156 946
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED15.49%69 743
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-6.63%69 422
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY8.44%63 940
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group