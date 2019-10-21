Log in
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

(RB.)
Reckitt Benckiser Appoints Jeff Carr as Next CFO

10/21/2019 | 05:44am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC on Monday said it has appointed Jeff Carr as its new chief financial officer, replacing Adrian Hennah, who is due to retire.

The consumer-goods company said Mr. Carr will join the company as an executive director on or before April 9, 2020. He joins from Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV, where he has served as CFO.

Mr. Hennah will step down from the role when Mr. Carr starts, and will remain with the company until his retirement next October to ensure a smooth handover.

The FTSE 100 constituent said Mr. Carr will be paid a salary of 680,000 pounds ($881,508), with a pension allowance of 10%, the company said. He will also be eligible to earn up to 100% of his salary in bonuses.

Reckitt Benckiser said Mr. Carr will also receive an initial grant under its long-term incentive plan of 40,000 shares and 80,000 options for the three-year performance period from 2020 to 2022.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

