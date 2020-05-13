Log in
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

(RB.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/13 11:30:00 am
7093 GBp   +1.30%
12:55pRECKITT BENCKISER : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
07:20aRECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
MD
05/12RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : HSBC gives a Buy rating
MD
Reckitt Benckiser : Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/13/2020 | 12:55pm EDT
RNS Number : 8307M
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
13 May 2020

13 May 2020

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

The following notifications are made in accordance with DTR 3.1.2-A, incorporating article 19(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Harold van den Broek

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR - Chief Operating Officer, Hygiene Home

b)

Initial notification/
Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

b)

LEI

5493003JFSMOJG48V108

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

GB00B24CGK77 - ID code for ordinary shares

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting/release of conditional share award granted on 1 December 2016 under the Reckitt Benckiser Group 2015 Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

2,400

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2020-05-12

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

GB00B24CGK77 - ID code for ordinary shares

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to settle tax liabilities arising from conditional share award release.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£69.7549

1,169

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregate Price

Aggregate Volume

Aggregate Total

£69.7549

1,169

£81,543.48

e)

Date of the transaction

2020-05-12

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market - XLON

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Aditya Sehgal

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR - Chief Operating Officer, Health

b)

Initial notification/
Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

b)

LEI

5493003JFSMOJG48V108

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

GB00B24CGK77 - ID code for ordinary shares

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting/release of 6,000 conditional share awards granted on 1 December 2016 and 3,334 awards granted on 1 May 2017 under the Reckitt Benckiser Group 2015 Long Term Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

6,000

Nil

3,334

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2020-05-12

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

GB00B24CGK77 - ID code for ordinary shares

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to settle tax liabilities arising from conditional share award releases.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£69.7549

2,751

£69.7549

1,541

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregate Price

Aggregate Volume

AggregateTotal

£69.7549

4,292

£299,388.30

e)

Date of the transaction

2020-05-12

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market - XLON

For further Information:
Rupert Bondy

Company Secretary

Tel +44 (0) 1753 217 800

John Dawson

SVP, Investor Relations

Tel. +44 (0) 1753 217 800

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc's LEI code is 5493003JFSMOJG48V108


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
DSHBLGDUSSBDGGX

Disclaimer

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 16:54:00 UTC
