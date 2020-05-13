Reckitt Benckiser : Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Harold van den Broek

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status PDMR - Chief Operating Officer, Hygiene Home

b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

b) LEI 5493003JFSMOJG48V108

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc GB00B24CGK77 - ID code for ordinary shares

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting/release of conditional share award granted on 1 December 2016 under the Reckitt Benckiser Group 2015 Long Term Incentive Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 2,400

d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A

e) Date of the transaction 2020-05-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc GB00B24CGK77 - ID code for ordinary shares

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to settle tax liabilities arising from conditional share award release.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £69.7549 1,169

d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total £69.7549 1,169 £81,543.48

e) Date of the transaction 2020-05-12