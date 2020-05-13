Reckitt Benckiser : Director/PDMR Shareholding

The following notifications are made in accordance with DTR 3.1.2-A, incorporating article 19(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Harold van den Broek
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR - Chief Operating Officer, Hygiene Home
b)
Initial notification/
Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
b)
LEI
5493003JFSMOJG48V108
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
GB00B24CGK77 - ID code for ordinary shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting/release of conditional share award granted on 1 December 2016 under the Reckitt Benckiser Group 2015 Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
2,400
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-05-12
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
GB00B24CGK77 - ID code for ordinary shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares to settle tax liabilities arising from conditional share award release.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£69.7549
1,169
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregate Price
Aggregate Volume
Aggregate Total
£69.7549
1,169
£81,543.48
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-05-12
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market - XLON
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Aditya Sehgal
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR - Chief Operating Officer, Health
b)
Initial notification/
Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
b)
LEI
5493003JFSMOJG48V108
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
GB00B24CGK77 - ID code for ordinary shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting/release of 6,000 conditional share awards granted on 1 December 2016 and 3,334 awards granted on 1 May 2017 under the Reckitt Benckiser Group 2015 Long Term Incentive Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
6,000
Nil
3,334
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-05-12
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
GB00B24CGK77 - ID code for ordinary shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares to settle tax liabilities arising from conditional share award releases.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£69.7549
2,751
£69.7549
1,541
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregate Price
Aggregate Volume
AggregateTotal
£69.7549
4,292
£299,388.30
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-05-12
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market - XLON
For further Information: Rupert Bondy
Company Secretary
Tel +44 (0) 1753 217 800
John Dawson
SVP, Investor Relations
Tel. +44 (0) 1753 217 800
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc's LEI code is 5493003JFSMOJG48V108
