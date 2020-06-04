Log in
Reckitt Benckiser : RB Pledges to Tackle Climate Change

06/04/2020

4th June 2020, Slough, UK - In advance of World Environment Day, RB has today pledged to accelerate the delivery of the Paris Climate Change Agreement to keep global warming to below 1.5oC. RB commits to reduce carbon emissions from our sites by 65% and to power our operations with 100% renewable electricity by 2030, with the ambition of net zero carbon emissions by 2040 - a decade ahead of the world's goal of 2050.

Today's pledge builds on the positive action taken by the business to tackle climate change since 2012, including:

  • Reducing greenhouse gas emissions in manufacturing by 42%
  • Reducing water usage by 37%

This also underlines RB's commitment to the delivery of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and is aligned with our corporate purpose to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world.

RB recognises that collaboration is essential to achieving these ambitious goals. Climate change is a global issue which also requires us to work with others - customers, suppliers and consumers - throughout the value chain.

This means:

  • finding new, innovative ways to reduce the footprint of our products everywhere in our value chain, from ingredients to their eventual use and disposal/recycling of products;
  • improving energy efficiency in all our sites and with our suppliers;
  • finding new renewable fuel options at competitive prices.

Miguel Veiga-Pestana, SVP, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, RB, said: 'RB recognises the threats posed by climate change to people and planet. We are committed to play our part alongside many others to deliver more by 2030 as we accelerate the pace of change towards an ambition of a 'net zero' carbon world by 2040.'

For further information, please contact:

Patty O'Hayer: +44 (0)7825 755688

James Fearnley-Marr: +44 (0)7408 963679

About RB and our action against climate change

RB* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone.

Climate change is a significant issue for us and through our own actions we're determined to do our part to help achieve global climate change targets.'

In recent years, we have focused on understanding where our climate impacts lie and where we can make the biggest difference. We have reduced greenhouse gas emissions from our manufacturing by 42% since 2012 and committed to shifting to 100% renewable electricity for production by 2030. We are also pushing the boundaries of innovation as we design our products to use less energy throughout their life cycle.

RB is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million RB products a day are bought by consumers globally.

For more information visit www.rb.com/sustainability/environment/climate-change-and-energy/

*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

Disclaimer

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 12:40:06 UTC
