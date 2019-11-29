Reckitt Benckiser : RB meets the Korean Social Disasters Commission

This week, RB Group welcomed the Korean Government's Social Disasters Commission and its delegation to Slough. The Commission is engaged in a fact-finding mission relating to humidifier sanitiser (HS) products sold in Korea until 2011.

Senior executives of RB Group received the Commission and held meetings in relation to the resolution of the HS case. RB Group's recently appointed CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, also met with the Commission to deliver his own apology to the HS victims.

