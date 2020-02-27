Log in
Reckitt Benckiser : Swung to Net Loss for 2019

02/27/2020 | 03:18am EST

By Matteo Castia

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC said Thursday that it swung to net loss for 2019, hurt by discontinuing operations and legal issues, and despite increasing like-for-like sales.

The consumer-goods company--which houses Dettol, Harpic and Durex among its brands--posted a net loss for the year of 3.68 billion pounds ($4.76 billion) compared with a profit of GBP2.16 billion a year earlier. Reckitt also booked a pretax loss of GBP2.11 billion, from a GBP2.72 billion profit in 2018.

Revenue for the year rose 2% year-on-year to GBP12.85 billion, while on a like-for-like basis sales were up 0.8%. This compares with a guidance of 0%-2% growth given last October.

Adjusted operating profit--one of the company's preferred metrics which strips out exceptional and other one-off items--was largely stable, rising slightly to GBP3.37 billion from GBP3.36 billion.

Reckitt said that results suffered from a $1.40 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice related to its Indivior fraud case, as well as a GBP898 million expense coming from discontinuing operations.

The board declared a final dividend of 101.6 pence a share taking the total payout to 174.6 pence for the year, up from 170.7 pence in 2018.

"We ended 2019 broadly in line with our expectations for net revenue growth and adjusted operating profit from October," Chief Executive Laxman Narasimhan said.

Write to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
INDIVIOR 4.52% 40.52 Delayed Quote.3.85%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 0.69% 5965 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 12 831 M
EBIT 2019 3 335 M
Net income 2019 2 178 M
Debt 2019 10 368 M
Yield 2019 2,74%
P/E ratio 2019 19,7x
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,18x
EV / Sales2020 4,05x
Capitalization 43 288 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 6 635,26  GBp
Last Close Price 6 099,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Laxman Narasimhan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Aditya Sehgal Chief Operating Officer-Health
Adrian Nevil Hennah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Seth Cohen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-0.49%55 950
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-3.80%299 866
UNILEVER N.V.-0.14%144 665
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-8.35%68 827
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED0.73%67 286
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY7.21%63 101
