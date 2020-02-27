Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Reckitt Benckiser Group plc    RB.   GB00B24CGK77

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

(RB.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/27 07:02:55 am
6195 GBp   +1.57%
06:07aRECKITT BENCKISER : Takes GBP5 Billion Hit on Mead Johnson Acquisition -- Update
DJ
03:18aRECKITT BENCKISER : Swung to Net Loss for 2019
DJ
02:08aRECKITT BENCKISER : Full Year Results 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Reckitt Benckiser : Takes GBP5 Billion Hit on Mead Johnson Acquisition -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 06:07am EST

--Reckitt Benckiser has booked a GBP5 billion write-down on its acquisition of Mead Johnson

--The company swung to a net loss for 2019 on the back of the Mead Johnson charge and a settlement on U.S. opioid-addiction drug probes

--The company warned that its outlook for 2020 is uncertain due to the coronavirus epidemic

By Matteo Castia

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC said Thursday that it has taken a 5.04-billion-pound ($6.53 billion) hit from its 2017 acquisition of baby-formula producer Mead Johnson & Company LLC, due to weaker-than-expected sales growth in China.

The U.K. consumer-goods company said sales growth at Mead Johnson has been weaker than hoped at the time of the acquisition, particularly due to challenges in China, and that the integration of the business within its health operations has progressed more slowly than anticipated.

Reckitt--which houses Dettol, Harpic and Durex among its brands--said that the charge, together with a $1.40 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice related to its former pharmaceuticals unit Indivior PLC and a GBP898 million expense coming from discontinuing operations, paved the way for a swing to net loss in 2019.

The group posted a net loss of GBP3.68 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, contrasting a profit of GBP2.16 billion a year earlier. Reckitt booked a pretax loss of GBP2.11 billion, compared with a GBP2.72 billion profit in 2018.

Revenue for the year rose 2% year-on-year to GBP12.85 billion, while on a like-for-like basis sales were up 0.8%. This compares with a guidance of 0%-2% growth given last October.

"We ended 2019 broadly in line with our expectations for net revenue growth and adjusted operating profit from October," Chief Executive Laxman Narasimhan said.

The company said it expects like-for-like revenue growth to be higher in 2020 than last year, but warned that there is uncertainty due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Write to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDIVIOR 1.83% 41.24 Delayed Quote.3.85%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 2.05% 6227 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PL
06:07aRECKITT BENCKISER : Takes GBP5 Billion Hit on Mead Johnson Acquisition -- Update
DJ
03:18aRECKITT BENCKISER : Swung to Net Loss for 2019
DJ
02:08aRECKITT BENCKISER : Full Year Results 2019
PU
02/24RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
02/17Carrols Restaurant Group Names Markus Hartmann as General Counsel
AQ
02/13INDIVIOR : posts steep quarterly loss as copycat drugs bite, shares plunge
RE
02/13RELX : Chairman Steps Down; Looks to Smaller Buyback in 2020
DJ
02/12RECKITT BENCKISER : Mead Johnson Nutrition launches Embrace Life programme, prov..
PU
01/28UK shares recover after sell-off on coronavirus fears
RE
01/23P&G sales growth shy of forecasts as slowing birthrate hurts diaper sales
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 12 831 M
EBIT 2019 3 335 M
Net income 2019 2 178 M
Debt 2019 10 368 M
Yield 2019 2,74%
P/E ratio 2019 19,7x
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,18x
EV / Sales2020 4,05x
Capitalization 43 288 M
Chart RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 6 635,26  GBp
Last Close Price 6 099,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laxman Narasimhan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Aditya Sehgal Chief Operating Officer-Health
Adrian Nevil Hennah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Seth Cohen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-0.49%55 950
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-3.80%296 729
UNILEVER N.V.-0.14%143 586
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-8.35%68 057
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED0.22%67 774
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY7.21%62 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group