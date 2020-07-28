Log in
Reckitt Benckiser second-quarter tops estimates, raises forecast

07/28/2020
FILE PHOTO: Products produced by Reckitt Benckiser; Harpic, Vanish, Dettol and Finish, are seen in London

Consumer products maker Reckitt Benckiser Plc reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday, as cautious customers stocked up on Lysol and Dettol disinfectants and Mucinex cough syrup during the coronavirus pandemic.

Like-for-like sales for the three months ended June 30 rose 10.5%, handily beating company-provided estimates of 7.8%.

The Slough-based company also said it expects high-single-digit underlying revenue performance in 2020 compared with the mid-single-digit sales growth initially expected.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

