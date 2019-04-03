Log in
RECONSTRUCTION CAPITAL II LIMITED

(RC2)
Reconstruction Capital II : RC2 December 2018 NAV and New Valuations Announcement

04/03/2019 | 11:32am EDT

3 April 2019

Reconstruction Capital II Limited

("RC2" or the "Company")

New Valuations of Private Equity Positions

As part of the annual audit process, RC2's auditors have requested from independent third-party valuers new valuations of the Company's investments in Policolor S.A. and Mamaia Resort Hotels SRL as at 31 December 2018. However, because Telecredit IFN SA is changing its business model due to new restrictions on lending to individuals introduced by the National Bank of Romania effective 1 January 2019, the Company's investment in Telecredit IFN SA has not been valued by independent third-party valuers, but rather reflects RC2's share of its net asset value audited under IFRS as at 31 December 2018. A table showing the new and prior valuations of the main private equity positions is shown below:

Prior valuations € Revised valuations €

Policolor SA

20,500,053

18,320,000

Mamaia Resort Hotels SRL

4,404,658

4,228,219

Telecredit IFN SA

889,398

849,514

Total

25,794,109

23,397,733

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that at close of business on 31 December 2018 its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share was € 0.2238. The new NAV reflects the changes to the valuations of the private equity positions outlined above.

Quarterly report

A quarterly report which details the activities of the Company for the quarter ended 31 December 2018 will be issued soon by the Adviser of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Reconstruction Capital II Limited

Cornelia Oancea/Anca Moraru

Tel: +40 21 3167680

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Philip Secrett

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7383 5100

Disclaimer

Reconstruction Capital II Limited published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 15:31:02 UTC
