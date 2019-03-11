Record : Business Update

RECORD PLC

BUSINESS UPDATE

Record plc ('Record' or 'the Company') , the specialist currency manager, announces today that it has undertaken a series of tactical changes to a client's Dynamic Hedging portfolio in order to realise gains. As a result AuME has decreased by approximately $1.1 billion (with AuME quoted by convention in US dollars). Record expects that the impact of these changes will prove to be temporary, and at least part or all of this reduction may be reversed.

Record will announce its fourth quarter trading update on 17th April 2019.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR'). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Notes to Editors

Record plc

Record is a specialist currency manager and provider of currency hedging services for institutional clients. Founded in 1983, Record has established a market leading position as a currency manager. Specifically, the Group has a leading position in managing Currency Hedging and Currency for Return for institutional clients.

The Group has four principal reporting lines:

- Dynamic Hedging, where Record seeks to eliminate the impact of currency movements on elements of clients' investment portfolios that are denominated in foreign currencies when these movements are expected to result in an economic loss to the client, but not to do so when they are expected to result in an economic gain; - Passive Hedging, where Record seeks to eliminate fully or partially the economic impact of currency movements on elements of clients' investment portfolios that are denominated in foreign currencies; - Currency for Return, in which Record enters into currency contracts for clients with the objective of generating positive returns; and - Multi-Product, where the client mandate includes combined hedging and return-seeking objectives.

Record (LSE: REC) was admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange on 3rd December 2007.

