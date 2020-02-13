Record : Change of Leadership

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as defined by the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR'). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

13 FEBRUARY 2020

RECORD PLC

CHANGE OF LEADERSHIP

Record plc ('Record' or the 'Company'), the specialist currency manager, announces today a change in its senior executive leadership. As a result of this change, after a tenure of more than nine years, James Wood-Collins has agreed to step down as Record's Chief Executive Officer and to leave its Board of Directors with immediate effect. Leslie Hill, Record's Head of Client Team and a member of the Board, will take over as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Mr Wood-Collins will remain available to assist with an orderly transition for the duration of his notice period.

Commenting on these changes, Neil Record, Chairman of Record plc, said: 'James has served Record loyally and with his utmost personal commitment for over a decade, and as Chief Executive Officer for over nine years. During that time he has stabilised the business in the wake of the financial crisis, led its subsequent development and diversification, opened new client and product markets for growth, and throughout maintained and enhanced the highest standards of probity, governance and culture. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank him for his outstanding contribution.'

'James and the rest of the Board have agreed that a new leadership strategy will be better suited to delivering on the growth opportunities that Record is currently anticipating. As such I am pleased to announce that Leslie Hill, one of my longest-serving colleagues who joined Record in 1992, has agreed to serve as Chief Executive Officer. The Board and I look forward to Leslie implementing this strategy, and to the Company reaping the rewards of this.'

James Wood-Collins said: 'It has been a great privilege to have led Record since 2010, and I am grateful to all the clients, colleagues and shareholders who have given me this opportunity. I wish them all every success in the future.'

No other changes to the composition of Record's Board of Directors are currently contemplated. As a long-standing member of Record's Board, there are no other disclosures in respect of Ms Hill required under Listing Rule 9.6.13. Record will announce its fourth quarter trading update on 17 April 2020 and its financial results for the year ending 31 March 2020 on 19 June 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Record plc+44 1753 852 222

Neil Record - Chairman

Leslie Hill - Chief Executive Officer

Buchanan+44 20 7466 5000

Giles Stewart record@buchanan.uk.com

Victoria Hayns

Henry Wilson