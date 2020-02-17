NEWS RELEASE

RECORDATI: LAUNCH OF A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM TO SERVICE THE STOCK OPTION PLANS

Milan, 17th February 2020 - Recordati informs that, starting tomorrow, a share buy-back program under art. 5 of (EU) Regulation no. 596/2014 will be launched, in execution of the resolution adopted by the Shareholders' meeting held on 11th April 2019, authorizing the purchase and sale of treasury shares to service, inter alia, the stock option plans in place for the Group management.

The program involves the acquisition of Recordati ordinary shares for the servicing of current and future stock option plans in favour of the Recordati Group's management.

The details of the programme are the following:

Maximum number of shares: the acquisition could involve a maximum of up to 1,000,000 ordinary nominal value Euro 0.125 Recordati shares and hence within the legal limit (1/5 of the company's entire share capital as established by art. 2357, paragraph 3 of the Italian Civil Code), including any shares owned by the Company. As of 31 th January 2020, the Company had 3,208,071 shares in Treasury stock which amounts to 1.534% of the share capital.

0.125), while the maximum purchase price shall not exceed the average official Stock Exchange price recorded over the 5 trading days prior to the transaction, plus 5%, within the maximum cash outlay of Euro 34 million.

Any subsequent changes to the programme will be promptly disclosed to the public according to the conditions and deadlines set forth by the applicable law.

The operations carried out will be disclosed to the market according to the deadlines and conditions set forth by the regulatory provisions currently in force.

Recordati, established in 1926, is an international pharmaceutical group, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (Reuters RECI.MI, Bloomberg REC IM, ISIN IT 0003828271), with a total staff of more than 4,100, dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Recordati has operations throughout the whole of Europe, including Russia, Turkey, North Africa, the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, some South American countries, Japan and Australia.

