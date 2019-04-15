RECORDATI TO MEET WITH THE FINANCIAL COMMUNITY

Milan, 15 April 2019 – Recordati S.p.A. will be hosting a meeting with the financial community on:

Thursday 9 May at 10:30 am GMT (Registration at 9:30 am GMT)

London Stock Exchange

10 Paternoster Square, London

Recordati’s first quarter 2019 results and the Group’s development strategy and objectives for the period 2019-2021 will be presented at this meeting. The meeting will be held in English.

Anyone wishing to attend must register by completing the form accessible from the homepage of the company’s website www.recordati.com or directly on page www.recordati.com/en/?marketsday

Participants should be prepared to present a photo ID upon request.

Schedule

9:30 Registration and refreshments

10:30 Presentation of first quarter 2019 results – Fritz Squindo, CFO

Presentation of the 2019-2021 Business Plan – Andrea Recordati, CEO

For those who are unable to attend, the proceedings followed by a Q&A session will be available via conference call. Dial-in numbers are:

Italy +39 02 8058811, toll free 800 213 858

UK +44 1 212818003, toll free 800 0156384

USA +1 718 7058794, toll free 855 2656959

France +33 170918703

Germany +49 69 255114451

Callers are invited to dial-in 10 minutes before conference time. If conference operator assistance is required during the connection, please digit * followed by 0.

A set of slides, which will be referred to during the meeting, will be available on our website www.recordati.com under Investors/Company Presentations.

A recording of the proceedings will be subsequently placed on the website www.recordati.com .

Recordati, established in 1926, is an international pharmaceutical group, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (Reuters RECI.MI, Bloomberg REC IM, ISIN IT 0003828271), with a total staff of more than 4,100, dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Recordati has operations throughout the whole of Europe, including Russia, Turkey, North Africa, the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, some South American countries, Japan and Australia. An efficient field force of medical representatives promotes a wide range of innovative pharmaceuticals, both proprietary and under license, in a number of therapeutic areas including a specialized business dedicated to treatments for rare diseases. Recordati is a partner of choice for new product licenses for its territories. Recordati is committed to the research and development of new specialties with a focus on treatments for rare diseases. Consolidated revenue for 2018 was € 1,352.2 million, operating income was € 442.2 million and net income was € 312.4 million.

For further information:

Recordati website: www.recordati.com

Investor Relations Media Relations

Marianne Tatschke Studio Noris Morano

(39)0248787393 (39)0276004736, (39)0276004745

e-mail: investorelations@recordati.it e-mail: norismorano@studionorismorano.com



Statements contained in this release, other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These statements are based on currently available information, on current best estimates, and on assumptions believed to be reasonable. This information, these estimates and assumptions may prove to be incomplete or erroneous, and involve numerous risks and uncertainties, beyond the Company’s control. Hence, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All mentions and descriptions of Recordati products are intended solely as information on the general nature of the company’s activities and are not intended to indicate the advisability of administering any product in any particular instance.

Attachment