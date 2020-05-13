Log in
RECRO PHARMA, INC.

RECRO PHARMA, INC.

(REPH)
RECRO PHARMA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Recro Pharma, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

05/13/2020 | 12:45pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) on behalf of Recro Pharma stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Recro Pharma has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On May 11, 2020, Recro Pharma reported worse-than-expected financial results for the first quarter and revised its 2020 revenue guidance down from a range of $97-100 million to a range of $80-85 million. In revising its guidance, Recro Pharma cited several factors, including: (i) increased competition by one of the Company’s key customer’s competitors, (ii) slower than expected new business growth primarily attributable to COVID-19, and (iii) notifications by two customers of discontinuations for two commercial product lines.

On this news, Recro Pharma’s share price fell $3.34, or 39.6%, to close at $8.42 per share on May 11, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Recro Pharma shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
