RECRO PHARMA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Recro Pharma, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) on behalf of Recro Pharma stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Recro Pharma has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 11, 2020, Recro Pharma reported worse-than-expected financial results for the first quarter and revised its 2020 revenue guidance down from a range of $97-100 million to a range of $80-85 million. In revising its guidance, Recro Pharma cited several factors, including: (i) increased competition by one of the Company’s key customer’s competitors, (ii) slower than expected new business growth primarily attributable to COVID-19, and (iii) notifications by two customers of discontinuations for two commercial product lines.

On this news, Recro Pharma’s share price fell $3.34, or 39.6%, to close at $8.42 per share on May 11, 2020.

