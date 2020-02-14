Recruit : Announces Changes in Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Feb. 14, 2020

TOKYO, JAPAN (February 14, 2020) - Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (TSE 6098) ('Recruit Holdings' or the 'Company') announced today changes in its Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members. These changes are subject to the approval at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in June 2020.

1. Purpose of the Change

The Company has decided to make changes to its Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members to further strengthen the management and supervision of overall business operations to enhance enterprise value.

Ayano Senaha, currently a corporate executive officer of the Company overseeing its corporate planning, human resources, communications and sustainability, has been elected to the Board Director to further enhance corporate governance of Recruit Group. She has played a major role in the rapid globalization of the group by leading and contributing to several post-merger integrations, and developed corporate governance structure which ensures the balance of business strategies and risk management.

Yoichiro Ogawa, based on his international accounting background and CEO experience of global accounting firm and Katsuya Natori, based on his extensive and in-depth knowledge of corporate legal matters, have been elected to the Audit & Supervisory Board Members.

Shogo Ikeuchi, the Chief HR Officer and has been a Board Director of the Company, and Keiichi Sagawa, the CFO and has been a Board Director of the Company, will retire at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in June 2020.

Masumi Minegishi, President and CEO as well as the chairman of the board of the Company said 'on behalf of the Company's Board of Directors and all the employees, I would like to thank both of them for their long-time dedication and numerous contribution to the Company. It was truly an honorable opportunity for us to work with those exceptional talents: Shogo for bringing in his experience and knowledge of corporate planning, human resources, international business management, research and development, and Keiichi for bringing in his experience and knowledge of Accounting, Finance, Legal Affairs, Corporate Communication and Business Management.

Finally, as for the retirement in the Audit & Supervisory Board, Hiroki Inoue and Yasuaki Nishiura, current Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company, will retire at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in June 2020.

Masumi added 'with their tremendous contributions to the Company, I would like to express our gratitude to both of them for supervising overall business operations to enhance enterprise value: Hiroki with his insightful legal knowledge as a lawyer and his experience in business practice and Yasuaki with his profound accounting knowledge as a certified public accountant in the United States and as a business adviser based in Silicon Valley.

2. Change in Board of Directors

Candidate for New Board Director

Name Current Position(s) (as of February 2020) Ayano Senaha Corporate Executive Officer (Corporate Planning, Sustainability & PR, Human Resources)

RGF OHR USA, Inc. Director

Glassdoor, Inc. Director

Career Summary of Candidate for New Board Director

Name/Date of Birth Career Summary Ayano Senaha

(Dec. 5, 1982) Apr. 2006 Joined Recruit Co., Ltd. (current Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.)

Jan. 2013 Advantage Resourcing UK Ltd. Director

Advantage XPO Ltd. Director

Jan. 2014 Advantage Group Ltd. Managing Director

Advantage Professional UK Ltd. Managing Director

Advantage XPO Ltd. Director

Jul. 2015 Executive Manager of the R&D Business Development

Office, Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2016 Executive Manager of the Talent Management Office

Jan. 2018 Executive Manager of the Corporate Planning Office

Executive Manager of the Talent Management Office

Indeed Inc. Chief of Staff

Jan. 2018 RGF OHR USA, Inc. Director (current position)

Apr. 2018 Corporate Executive Officer (current position)

Jan. 2020 Glassdoor, Inc. Director (current position)

Board Directors Scheduled to Retire (to be resolved at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in June 2020.)

Name Position (as of February 2020) Shogo Ikeuchi Board Director Keiichi Sagawa Board Director

3. Change in Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Candidate for New Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Name Position Yoichiro Ogawa Audit & Supervisory Board Member Katsuya Natori Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Career Summary of Candidate for Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Name/Date of Birth Career Summary Yoichiro Ogawa

(Feb.19, 1956) Oct. 1980 Joined Tohmatsu & Aoki Audit Corporation (currently Deloitte

Touche Tohmatsu LLC)

Mar. 1984 Registered as a Certified Public Accountant

Oct. 1985 Deloitte Nashville office

Feb. 1987 Deloitte San Jose office

Jun. 1993 Promoted to a partner

Jul. 1999 Deloitte New York Office

Jun. 2007 A member of the Management Committee of Tohmatsu & Aoki

Audit

Corporation (currently Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC)

Jun. 2007 A member of the Board of Directors, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Limited

Jun. 2011 Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Limited

Oct. 2013 Deputy CEO, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC

Jun. 2015 Representative, Asia Pacific Region of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Limited

Jul. 2015 CEO, Deloitte Tohmatsu Group

Oct. 2018 Retired Deloitte Tohmatsu Group

Nov. 2018 Yoichiro Ogawa CPA Office (current position) Katsuya Natori

(May.15, 1959) Apr. 1986 Joined Masuda Ejiri Law Office (currently Nishimura & Asahi)

Jun. 1990 Joined Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Jul. 1992 Joined Wilmer, Cutler & Pickering

Jul. 1993 Joined Esso Petroleum Corporation (currently JXTG Nippon Oil &

Energy Corporation)

Jan. 1995 Joined Apple Computer Co., Ltd. (currently Apple Japan, Inc.)

Jan. 1997 Director, Sun Microsystems, Inc. (currently Oracle Information

Systems (Japan) G.K.)

Mar. 2002 Executive Officer, Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Jan. 2004 Director and Executive Officer, IBM Japan, Ltd.

Apr. 2010 Executive Officer, IBM Japan, Ltd.

Feb. 2012 Chief, Natori Law Office (current position)

Apr. 2012 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Olympus Corporation

Mar. 2015 Director, MODEC, INC. (current position)

Apr. 2016 Supervisory Director, Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.

(current position)

Jun. 2019 Director, Olympus (current position)

Audit & Supervisory Board Members Scheduled to Retire (to be resolved at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in June 2020.)

Name Position (as of February 2020) Hiroki Inoue Audit & Supervisory Board Member Yasuaki Nishiura Audit & Supervisory Board Member

For Reference

Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members (to be resolved at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in June 2020 and the Board of Directors meeting held thereafter.)

Name Position Masumi Minegishi Representative Director Hisayuki Idekoba Board Director Ayano Senaha Board Director Rony Kahan Board Director Naoki Izumiya External Board Director Hiroki Totoki External Board Director Yukiko Nagashima Audit & Supervisory Board Member (standing) Akihito Fujiwara Audit & Supervisory Board Member (standing) Yoichiro Ogawa Audit & Supervisory Board Member Katsuya Natori Audit & Supervisory Board Member

