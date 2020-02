Recruit : Announces Leadership Structure for FY2020

Feb. 14, 2020

Recruit Holdings Co.,Ltd.

TOKYO, JAPAN (February 14, 2020) - Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (TSE 6098) ('Recruit Holdings' or the 'Company') announced today its leadership structure for FY2020 effective April 1, 2020.

New Executive Structure (as of April 1, 2020)

1. Recruit Holdings Corporate Executive Officers

Name Position Responsibilities Masumi Minegishi President and CEO Internal Audit Hisayuki Idekoba Executive Vice President and COO Finance Division

Business Operations Division

HR Technology Segment

RGF OHR USA, Inc. CEO Yoshihiro Kitamura Managing Corporate

Executive Officer Finance Division Business Performance

Management

Media & Solutions Segment

Recruit Co., Ltd.

President and Representative Director Ayano Senaha Managing Corporate

Executive Officer, CSO,

CHRO and CRO Corporate Planning Division

Corporate Planning, Sustainability

Human Resources / General Affairs Division

Human Resources

Risk Management Division Rob Zandbergen Managing Corporate

Executive Officer Staffing Segment

RGF Staffing B.V. CEO Junichi Arai Corporate Executive Officer Capital Market Strategies & Investor Relations Hiroaki Ogata Corporate Executive Officer Business Development Mio Kashiwamura Corporate Executive Officer Public Relations Iwaaki Taniguchi Corporate Executive Officer Finance, Accounting, Tax Takahiro Noguchi Corporate Executive Officer General Affairs Kentaro Mori Corporate Executive Officer Risk Management Division, Japan Lowell Brickman Corporate Executive Officer Risk Management Division, International

Shogo Ikeuchi (currently Senior Managing Corporate Executive Officer, CHRO) and Keiichi Sagawa (currently Senior Managing Corporate Executive Officer, CFO) are scheduled to retire from Senior Managing Corporate Executive Officer on March 31, 2020 and become Advisors to Recruit Holdings on April 1, 2020.

2. HR Technology Segment: RGF OHR USA, Inc.

CEOs of Major Subsidiaries and Heads of Key Functions

Name Position Responsibilities Hisayuki Idekoba CEO Chris Hyams SBU Executive Officer Indeed, Inc. CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong SBU Executive Officer Glassdoor, Inc. CEO Hiroaki Ogata SBU Executive Officer Business Development Dave O'Neill SBU Executive Officer Finance Takashi Nishimura SBU Executive Officer Corporate Planning Paul Wolfe SBU Executive Officer Human Resources Lowell Brickman SBU Executive Officer Risk Management

3. Media & Solutions Segment: Recruit Co., Ltd.

Corporate Executive Officers and Corporate Officers

Name Position Responsibilities Yoshihiro Kitamura President Corporate Planning

R&D Ken Asano Managing Corporate

Executive Officer Product Division, Product Division HR Solutions

Recruit Sumai Company, Ltd.

President and Representative Director

Recruit Lifestyle Co., Ltd.

President and Representative Director Jun Akiyama Corporate Executive Officer Product Division, Marketing Solutions Keiichi Ushida Corporate Executive Officer Product Division, SaaS Hiroaki Ogata Corporate Executive Officer Business Development Mio Kashiwamura Corporate Executive Officer Public Relations / Sustainability

Recruit Marketing Partners Co., Ltd.

President and Representative Director Kazunori Goshima Corporate Executive Officer Finance

Business Development

Financial Business Tadasuke Shiomi Corporate Executive Officer Product Division, Marketing Atsushi Shimizu Corporate Executive Officer Cross-Function Takahiro Noguchi Corporate Executive Officer Human Resources / General Affairs Kentaro Mori Corporate Executive Officer Risk Management Fumihiro Yamaguchi Corporate Executive Officer Product Division, Education Business Kazumasa Watanabe Corporate Executive Officer Global Business Hidehiro Okumoto Corporate Officer Recruit Works Institute

Daizo Kobayashi (currently Managing Corporate Executive Officer, HR Solutions Division), Takashi Kuzuhara (currently Corporate Executive Officer, President and Representative Director Recruit Jobs Co., Ltd.) and Masaki Yanagawa(currently Corporate Executive Officer, Corporate Planning) are scheduled to retire from Corporate Executive Officer on March 31, 2020 and become Advisors to Recruit Co., Ltd on April 1. Yukio Okubo (currently Corporate Officer, Chief of Recruit Works Institute) is scheduled to retire from Corporate Officer and become Fellow to Recruit Co., Ltd on April 1, 2020.

Presidents and Representative Directors of Major Subsidiaries

Company Name Recruit Career Co., Ltd. Manabu Sato Recruit Jobs Co., Ltd. Hisanori Sakai Recruit Sumai Company, Ltd. Ken Asano Recruit Marketing Partners Co., Ltd. Mio Kashiwamura Recruit Lifestyle Co., Ltd. Ken Asano

4. Staffing Segment: RGF Staffing B.V.

CEOs and Presidents of Major Subsidiaries and Heads of Key Functions

Name Position Responsibilities Rob Zandbergen CEO, CFO Corporate Planning, Finance, Human Resources Jun Onimaru CRMO Risk Management, Legal, Tax Han Oey CSO Business Development and Strategy, M&A Michael Whitmer CIO IT Shinya Yamamoto SBU Executive Officer Recruit Staffing,

President and Representative Director Koji Sakamoto SBU Executive Officer Staff Service Group,

President and Representative Director Rafe Sanson SBU Executive Officer The CSI Companies, CEO Geno Cutolo SBU Executive Officer Staffmark Group, CEO Peter Acheson SBU Executive Officer Chandler Macleod Group, CEO Olivier Guiraud SBU Executive Officer USG People France, CEO Katty Scheerlinck SBU Executive Officer USG People Belgium, CEO Philipp Geyer SBU Executive Officer USG People Germany, CEO Adriaan Belonje SBU Executive Officer USG People the Netherlands, CEO Charlotte Fisher SBU Executive Officer Advantage Resourcing Group UK, CEO

For the related FAQ, please refer to below:

'FAQ's for Q3 FY2019'

https://recruit-holdings.com/ir/library/upload/report_20203Q3_fq_en.pdf