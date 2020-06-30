Recruit : Notice of the Resolutions at the 60th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Annual Materials FY 2020 The 60th Annual Meeting of Shareholders Presentation video ( posted on Jun. 22, 2020(Mon)) FY 2019 The 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders FY 2018 The 58th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders FY 2017 The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders The 57th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders FY 2016 The 56th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders FY 2015 The 55th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Scheduling General Meeting of Shareholders Avoiding the Peak Day

Policy

The Company recognizes that the general meetings of shareholders provide an opportunity for constructive dialogue with shareholders. Therefore, it has developed an appropriate environment for the exercise of voting rights at the general meetings of shareholders, including appropriate scheduling of the meeting and related events, prompt delivery of the convocation notice of the meeting, posting of the convocation notice on its website prior to delivery, participation in the electronic voting platform, and translation of the convocation notice into English.

Prompt Delivery of Convocation Notice of General Meeting of Shareholders

The convocation notice of the 58th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was dispatched seven days prior to the statutory deadline (i.e. five business days prior to the statutory deadline).

The 58th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was held on Jun. 19, 2018.

Electronic Exercise of Voting Rights

The Company has adopted the method of exercise of voting rights via the Internet, etc. and thus shareholders may exercise their voting rights using their personal computers, smartphones and mobile phones.

Participation in the electronic voting platform and other measures to improve the environment for exercise of voting rights by institutional investors

The Company participates in the electronic voting platform operated by ICJ, Inc.

Provision of a Summarized Convocation Notice of General Meeting of Shareholders in English

The Company posts the English version of the convocation notice on its website.

Others

The Company posts the convocation notice on its website prior to its dispatch.

