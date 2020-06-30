Log in
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(6098)
Recruit : Notice of the Resolutions at the 60th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

06/30/2020

Annual Materials

FY 2020

The 60th Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Presentation video ( posted on Jun. 22, 2020(Mon))

FY 2019

The 59th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

FY 2018

The 58th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

FY 2017

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The 57th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

FY 2016

The 56th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

FY 2015

The 55th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Scheduling General Meeting of Shareholders Avoiding the Peak Day

Policy

The Company recognizes that the general meetings of shareholders provide an opportunity for constructive dialogue with shareholders. Therefore, it has developed an appropriate environment for the exercise of voting rights at the general meetings of shareholders, including appropriate scheduling of the meeting and related events, prompt delivery of the convocation notice of the meeting, posting of the convocation notice on its website prior to delivery, participation in the electronic voting platform, and translation of the convocation notice into English.

Prompt Delivery of Convocation Notice of General Meeting of Shareholders

The convocation notice of the 58th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was dispatched seven days prior to the statutory deadline (i.e. five business days prior to the statutory deadline).

Scheduling General Meeting of Shareholders Avoiding the Peak Day

The 58th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was held on Jun. 19, 2018.

Electronic Exercise of Voting Rights

The Company has adopted the method of exercise of voting rights via the Internet, etc. and thus shareholders may exercise their voting rights using their personal computers, smartphones and mobile phones.

Participation in the electronic voting platform and other measures to improve the environment for exercise of voting rights by institutional investors

The Company participates in the electronic voting platform operated by ICJ, Inc.

Provision of a Summarized Convocation Notice of General Meeting of Shareholders in English

The Company posts the English version of the convocation notice on its website.

Others

The Company posts the convocation notice on its website prior to its dispatch.

Download Adobe® Reader®

Adobe® Reader® is required to view the documents in PDF format. The Adobe® Reader® application is available free of charge from Adobe Systems.

Disclaimer

Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 06:18:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 402 B 22 285 M 22 285 M
Net income 2020 184 B 1 709 M 1 709 M
Net cash 2020 322 B 2 985 M 2 985 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,0x
Yield 2020 0,84%
Capitalization 6 028 B 55 955 M 55 928 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 45 856
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3 773,57 JPY
Last Close Price 3 656,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masumi Minegishi President, CEO & Representative Director
Hisayuki Idekoba COO, Director, Chief Strategy & Risk Officer
Keiichi Sagawa CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Shogo Ikeuchi Director & Chief Human Resources Officer
Naoki Izumiya Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.81%55 955
PAYCHEX, INC.-13.33%25 752
TRINET GROUP, INC.5.58%3 951
BENEFIT ONE INC.-2.79%3 236
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.-20.92%2 157
SMS CO., LTD.-18.18%2 072
