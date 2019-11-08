Log in
Recruit : Notification of Status of Share Repurchases

0
11/08/2019 | 01:55am EST

Nov. 08, 2019
Recruit Holdings Co.,Ltd.

TOKYO, JAPAN (November 8, 2019) - Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6098) (the 'Company') announced today, the status of its share repurchase program (the 'Share Repurchases') announced on August 28, 2019.

(1) Class of shares repurchased Common stock of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.
(2) Total number of shares repurchased 12,921,300 shares
(3) Total purchase price 44,810,753,354 yen
(4) Period for the Share Repurchases From Tuesday, October 1, 2019 through Thursday, October 31, 2019 (execution date basis)
(5) Method of repurchases Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
through an appointed securities dealer with investment discretion

(References)

1. Details of the Share Repurchases resolved at the meeting of the Board of the Directors held on August 28, 2019

(1) Class of shares to be repurchased Common stock of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.
(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased 30,000,000 shares (maximum)
(up to 1.79% of total number of shares issued and outstanding (excludes treasury stock))
(3) Total purchase price 80.0 billion yen (maximum)
(4) Period for the Share Repurchases From Thursday, September 19, 2019 through Friday, November 29, 2019
(5) Method of repurchases Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
through an appointed securities dealer with investment discretion

2. Total number of shares repurchased as of October 31, 2019

(1) Total number of shares repurchased 14,237,900 shares
(2) Total purchase price 49,284,450,348 yen

Disclaimer

Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 06:54:04 UTC
