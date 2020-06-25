Recruit : Partial Revision to the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders 2020

Jun. 25, 2020

Recruit Holdings Co.,Ltd.

TOKYO, JAPAN (June 9, 2020) - Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. hereby announced today that there was a misstatement in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders 2020, which was posted on its corporate website on June 5, 2020. The detail of the misstatement is as outlined below.

1．Revised Section

Page 17 of the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders 2020

REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS



Proposal 2:Election of Three (3) Audit & Supervisory Board Members and One (1)

Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member

2．Details of the Revision

The revised parts are shown in bold.



(Before revision)

Career summary, positions and responsibilities

January 1997 • General Counsel at Oracle Information Systems (Japan) G.K.

(formerly Sun Microsystems K.K.)

(After revision)

Career summary, positions and responsibilities