Recruit : Partial Revision to the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders 2020

Jun. 25, 2020
Recruit Holdings Co.,Ltd.
TOKYO, JAPAN (June 9, 2020) - Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. hereby announced today that there was a misstatement in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders 2020, which was posted on its corporate website on June 5, 2020. The detail of the misstatement is as outlined below.
1．Revised Section
Page 17 of the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders 2020
REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Proposal 2:Election of Three (3) Audit & Supervisory Board Members and One (1)
Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member
2．Details of the Revision
The revised parts are shown in bold.
(Before revision)
Career summary, positions and responsibilities
|
January 1997
|
• General Counsel at Oracle Information Systems (Japan) G.K.
(formerly Sun Microsystems K.K.)
(After revision)
Career summary, positions and responsibilities
|
January 1998
|
• General Counsel at Oracle Information Systems (Japan) G.K.
(formerly Sun Microsystems K.K.)
Disclaimer
Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 07:18:01 UTC