Recticel : Capital increase through exercise of warrants - Disclosure in accordance with the provisions of the Act of 2 May 2007

Brussels, 28 June 2019 - 17:45 CET

Disclosure in accordance with the provisions of the Act of 2 May 2007

Capital increase through exercise of warrants

Recticel announces that on 28 June 2019 its share capital has been increased following the exercise of (i) 3,580 warrants of the warrant plan issued on 29 April 2014 and (ii) 6,000 warrants of the warrant plan issued on 23 June 2015. This resulted in the issuance of 9,580 new ordinary shares, which will be admitted for trading on Euronext Brussels as of 02 July 2019.

This results in the following overview: before current Total subscribed capital (in EUR) 138 209 565 138 233 515 Total number of shares in issue (with voting rights) 55 283 826 55 293 406 Total number of outstanding warrants1 1 954 593 1 945 013

1After correction for expired and/or cancelled warrant rights; and including 500,000 warrants of the June 2019 serie. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe to 1 new ordinary share.

