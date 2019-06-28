Recticel : Capital increase through exercise of warrants - Disclosure in accordance with the provisions of the Act of 2 May 2007

PRESS RELEASE
Regulated information
Brussels, 28 June 2019 - 17:45 CET
Disclosure in accordance with the provisions of the Act of 2 May 2007
Capital increase through exercise of warrants
Recticel announces that on 28 June 2019 its share capital has been increased following the exercise of (i) 3,580 warrants of the warrant plan issued on 29 April 2014 and (ii) 6,000 warrants of the warrant plan issued on 23 June 2015. This resulted in the issuance of 9,580 new ordinary shares, which will be admitted for trading on Euronext Brussels as of 02 July 2019.
|
This results in the following overview:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
before
|
current
|
Total subscribed capital (in EUR)
|
138 209 565
|
138 233 515
|
Total number of shares in issue (with voting rights)
|
55 283 826
|
55 293 406
|
Total number of outstanding warrants1
|
1 954 593
|
1 945 013
1After correction for expired and/or cancelled warrant rights; and including 500,000 warrants of the June 2019 serie. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe to 1 new ordinary share.
°°°
Press release - Capital increase following exercise of warrants - 28 June 2019 - 17:45 CET
Financial calendar
|
First half-year 2019 results
|
30.08.2019(at 07:00 AM CET)
|
Third quarter 2019 trading update
|
30.10.2019(at 07:00 AM CET)
|
Annual results 2019
|
28.02.2020(at 07:00 AM CET)
|
First quarter 2020 trading update
|
28.04.2020(at 07:00 AM CET)
|
Annual General Meeting
|
26.05.2020(at 10:00 AM CET)
|
First half-year 2020 results
|
28.08.2020(at 07:00 AM CET)
|
Third quarter 2020 trading update
|
30.10.2020(at 07:00 AM CET)
|
|
For additional information
RECTICEL- Olympiadenlaan 2, B-1140 Brussels (Evere)
|
PRESS
|
INVESTOR RELATIONS
|
Mr Olivier Chapelle
|
Mr Michel De Smedt
|
Tel: +32 2 775 18 01
|
Mobile: +32 479 91 11 38
|
chapelle.olivier@recticel.com
|
desmedt.michel@recticel.com
Recticel in a nutshell
Recticel is a Belgian Group with a strong European dimension, but it also operates in the rest of the world. Recticel employs 8,472 people in 97 establishments in 29 countries.
Recticel contributes to daily comfort with foam filling for seats, mattresses and slat bases of top brands, insulation material, interior comfort for cars and an extensive range of other industrial and domestic applications.
Recticel is the Group behind well-known bedding brands (Beka®, Lattoflex®, Literie Bultex®, Schlaraffia®, Sembella®, Swissflex®, Superba®, etc.) and GELTEX® inside. Within the Insulation sub-segmenthigh-quality thermal insulation products are marketed under the well-known brands Eurowall®, Powerroof®, Powerdeck®, Powerwall® and Xentro®. Technological progress and innovation have led to breakthrough at the biggest names in the Automotive industry thanks to Colo-Fast®,Colo-Sense® and Colo-Sense Lite®.
In 2018 Recticel achieved combined sales of EUR 1.45 billion (IFRS 11 consolidated sales: EUR 1.1 billion).
Recticel (Euronext: REC - Reuters: RECTt.BR - Bloomberg: REC:BB) is listed on Euronext in Brussels.
The press release is available in English, Dutch and French on the website www.recticel.com
|
Press release - Capital increase following exercise of warrants - 28 June 2019 - 17:45 CET
|
2
Disclaimer
Recticel SA published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 21:57:03 UTC