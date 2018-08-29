RECYLEX SA: POSTPONEMENT OF THE 2018 INTERIM RESULTS DUE TO SLOWDOWN IN LEAD PRODUCTION IMPACTING THE GROUP'S FINANCIAL SITUATION AND START OF THE PRODUCTION PHASE OF THE NEW REDUCTION FURNACE

Suresnes, August 29th 2018: Recylex S.A. (Euronext Paris: FR0000120388 - RX) announces today the postponement to a later date of the closing and publication of its consolidated 2018 interim financial results and the start of the production phase of the new reduction furnace.

The Group has successfully finalized the hot commissioning of the new reduction furnace, started on June 29th 2018. However, the Group requires additional time in order to control the operation of the current main furnace (Bath Smelting Furnace, BSF) under its modified configuration. Since the second quarter of 20181, the availability rate of the main furnace (BSF) has been strongly impacted by the technical adaptations required for its connection to the new reduction furnace. As a result, lead production has slowed down more than expected. This slowdown continued the last weeks, despite a trend of improvement thanks to the work of the Nordenham teams. In this context, the Group has appointed specialized experts to assist for a smooth operation of the combined furnaces.

Thanks to the latest progresses, the objective of the Group to start the production phase of the reduction furnace during the third quarter of 2018 has been successfully achieved as originally planned.

However, the slowdown in lead production has an impact on the Group's financial situation. For this reason, the forecasted financial targets at September 30th 2018 and at December 31st 2018, set in December 20162 within the framework of the closing of the new reduction furnace project financing, will not be achieved. Considering the lenders rights under the existing financing agreement, in the event of non-compliance with the financial objective as of September 30th 2018, the lenders could in theory suspend their financing and request immediate repayment of the amounts borrowed, which amounts to €60.2 million, as of July 31st 2018.

In this context, discussions are ongoing with all the concerned financial partners to adapt the financing arrangements to the current situation of the Group, in order to enable it to serenely face this key phase of its industrial transformation. In addition, measures have been taken to adjust the Group's working capital requirements to the lower lead production of the main furnace (BSF).

Considering the current involvement of all the concerned parties in these discussions and the recent progresses made, the target is to obtain and formalize an agreement by the end of September 2018.

The consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2018 can only be finalized in accordance with the going concern principle once the financial partners' agreement on the adaptation of the financing has been obtained. For this reason, the Board of Directors of Recylex S.A. has decided to postpone until a later date, the closing of the half-year financial statements, initially scheduled on September 6, 2018.

Recylex S.A. will keep investors informed of the outcome of ongoing discussions with financial partners, as well as the new timetable for closing the 2018 half-year financial statements.

Sebastian Rudow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Recylex S.A., commented:

"Despite a rather positive trend, the recent recovery in the main furnace availability rate has not offset the decline in production levels in recent months. While this improvement is the result of the hard work and perseverance of the Weser-Metall teams, we have decided at the same time to appoint industrial experts, specialized in this type of issues. Their combined efforts helped us finalizing the reduction furnace commissioning and also give us more means to operate both furnaces together satisfactorily. I want to congratulate all teams at Weser-Metall and also our partners for this success. With the start of production of our new reduction furnace we are now looking forward to improve lead production. Nevertheless, we have started discussions with our financial partners in order to give the Group the necessary time to make further technical adjustments. I am confident of everyone's goodwill and competence to go through this key phase of our industrial transformation which is my strategic priority. Our target is to reach as soon as possible an agreement as we are all convinced about the contribution of this project to the Recylex Group's future."

1 See press release of July 26th 2018.

2 See Notes 6.7, 30 and 32.5.2 to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31st 2017 and the press release of December 29th 2016.

*************************************

Regenerating the urban mines

With operations in France and Germany, Recylex is a European group specialized in lead, plastics and zinc recycling, as well as a producer of special metals. A key player in the circular economy with long-standing expertise in urban waste recovery, the Group has more than 660 employees and generated consolidated sales of €450 million in 2017. For more information about Recylex: www.recylex.fr and on Linkedin or twitter: @Recylex

*************************************

Press/Investor contact:

Gabriel ZEITLIN

+ 33 (0)1 58 47 29 89

gabriel.zeitlin@recylex.fr

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: RECYLEX SA via Globenewswire

